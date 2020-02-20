Only two people spoke to the school board during the budget public hearing last week, one a current educator and one a former educator, highlighting the need to retain quality educators in Greene County.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 for the school division is $41,365,698—up 1.8% from fiscal year 2020—and includes a 4% pay increase for all staff, as well as additional increases for bus drivers and the redesign of the alternative education program.
The state portion of the budget comes out to $20,245,293, based on estimated enrollment of 2,922. This enrollment estimate is slightly higher than in the current year, due to changes in regional special education programming which is expected to cover fewer students in 2021.
The federal budget contribution is $2,199,947, which can only be used for program-eligible expenses. This is an increase of $257,023 over the current year, and will be used to cover one of the new behavioral support positions.
Local funding from the county comes out to $17,465,112 with “other funds” at $494,000. This is where the changes to the regional special education program structure have the greatest impact, as in 2019 the other funds came out to just under $1.2 million. The county funds are also slightly elevated due to the increase of the Local Composite Index (LCI) from 0.3321 to 0.3446. This annual calculation of local property values shifts the burden of educational spending slightly more from the state to the locality.
After the presentation of budget numbers to those assembled, a breakdown of the process moving forward was summarized.
Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County schools, noted health insurance costs are remaining steady and the increased requirement for Virginia Retirement Services is proposed to be absorbed by the school district.
“We want the very best for our children in Greene—they deserve it—and that’s [done] by investing in our staff,” Whitmarsh said. “Great things are happening in Greene, and all those things are happening because of the people that we have in our division.”
Rachel Peters, music teacher at Ruckersville Elementary School, spoke to the board about her commute from Harrisonburg every day and how it gets harder to maintain when her salary remains low.
“I drive to Greene from Harrisonburg every day because I love working here; I love my colleagues, I love my kids … but it gets harder and harder every time I go to fill up my gas tank, and I look at my paycheck, to continue that drive. And I am not the only one,” Peters said. “We have plenty of people who drive over the mountain to get here every day to serve these kids and work in these amazing schools, but that will stop if pay doesn’t keep up.”
Peters said it’s important for teachers to think of themselves, as well.
“I work two extra jobs; my husband is a federal employee, so we’re never going to be rich, but we want to buy a house someday,” she said. “We want to have kids someday. I hope you continue to support that 4% raise, and I thank you … for funding us so we can continue to do the good work for our children.”
Gail Daniel, who retired last year after serving as a teacher for many years in Greene, spoke on the importance of supporting and retaining the teachers here in Greene County.
“I want to tell you about what wonderful teachers we have. I love it here; my grandchildren are all in school here, and I see that our teachers are committed to these SOLs and they do the work, but they are also making sure that the learning that’s happening is meaningful to our children and that it’s worthwhile and they are providing the time to play,” Daniel said. “I think that is probably the most important thing that I see happening in our schools here is that we are still putting our children first, and so I just wanted to say please try to keep them; make it worth their while to stay.”
The job is not only teaching the kids the required material these days, according to Whitmarsh.
“A growing number of students with behavioral challenges and mental health struggles add a new dynamic to already complex classroom environments,” Whitmarsh said. “The needs in the classrooms are growing exponentially each year in all of our buildings, so we need to support our teachers with new approaches … so that they are prepared to deal with these challenges.”
As far as staffing, changes to state funding for alternative education programs, with an expected loss of around $230,000 in funding, have prompted major additions to the county’s support for special needs students. The budget includes three new behavioral support positions (board-certified behavior analysts)—in order to have one at each school—along with a new special education teacher, alternative education coordinator and a mental health professional.
The school board will vote on the budget on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The board will meet in the county administration room at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. The school board and board of supervisors have a scheduled joint worksession for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the same location.
