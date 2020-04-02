Without warning, the last day of school for students and staff was March 13 when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced there would be a two-week closure. That two weeks became “closed through at least the end of this academic year” on March 23. The spring sports season was completely scrapped. While students and staff are still in communication with distance learning, it’s not the same as face-to-face goodbyes. Now the buildings and grounds sit alone as Northam has issued a stay-at-home order on March 30.

Tags

Load comments