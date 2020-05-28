Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith has wanted a firing range in Greene for his deputies to train since he took office more than eight years ago. However, the county has not agreed to fund the project in annual budgets and a contentious attempt for a private firing range in Ruckersville five years ago was voted down 3-2 by both the planning commission and board of supervisors.
Now Smith is seeking the public’s help in making this happen for Greene County.
Smith took to Facebook last week with a plea for the public to help fundraise for the land and the project itself.
“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has been in desperate need of a firing range. The sheriff’s office has been without a range for quite some time now,” Smith said in his post. “With the current economic situation, it doesn’t appear that the county will be in any position to provide funding.”
Smith said the department used to have a range near the landfill in Ruckersville, but that was closed when the park was opened.
The office is permitted to train on Madison County’s range at this time for free, Smith said, but that can be taken back at any time.
“We went to Orange for a while and then they started charging us, so then we started to go to Madison,” Smith said. “Madison has been a great neighbor and we appreciate it. But we’re looking out for our future.”
Officers are required to qualify once a year with the weapons they use every day, but Smith said his office wants them to do it two or three times a year. And the county’s tactical team trains at least once a month.
“We really need a facility and Greene County’s only so big and the way it’s growing, we need to try to get something now before there is no place to go,” he said.
Smith said he’s heard from some landowners outside of the county interested in offering space and has received positive feedback and donations from residents.
He said he really needs the property to be in Greene and is going to have to work with the county because the sheriff’s office is not permitted to own real estate.
“Others in the county can say we can use their land but what if they sell the land? Or if they change their minds? What do we do? That’s why we need our own property,” Smith said.
It’s his goal to offer classes there for residents for firearm safety and concealed weapons classes, in addition to those for his officers.
Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, has said he’s supportive of a firing range in Greene County in past meetings.
“I’m supportive of a firing range in Greene County that, one, is in an impeccably safe location where the neighbors (within eyesight and earshot) are agreeable; and two, is designed to meet the high safety standards of various reputable firearms associations,” Martin said last week. “I reiterated this position to Sheriff Smith again earlier this week. I do believe that a safe and accessible firing range would not only benefit the sheriff’s department and Greene County residents, I think the right project would be very lucrative and a significant revenue generator for both the operator and the county.”
Martin said he feels the range is better suited to a private piece of property than one owned by the county to avoid liability concerns for the county at large.
“The devil is always in the details on such an initiative, but I would personally be very receptive to such a project if it met the conditions I have maintained since I joined the board,” he said.
Smith said he’s working with a realtor in Greene County to try to find the right property.
“I have talked with the supervisors and let them know what I was doing,” Smith said. “And because this is going to be a process where I work hand-in-hand with them, I let them know what’s going on,” he said. “Zoning has to be involved, too. Even with a special use permit, you have to have the right layout so you’re not endangering any citizens.”
People can donate money to the sheriff’s office and mark it with firing range so donations are earmarked for the line-item in their budget for that. If the county considers being the owner of the land and someone has property they’d be willing to either give to the county for this project or sell at a reduced rate—both offer tax write-off benefits—Smith said landowners can reach out to his office.
“I’m not worried (Madison) is going to say we can’t come and that’s why we’re undertaking the process now rather than once something happens,” Smith said. “You just never want somebody else to hold your future.”
For more information, call the sheriff’s office at (434) 985-2222. The office is at 10005 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville.
