The 14th annual *STAR* Shootout to benefit Stanardsville Area Revitalization is set for Monday, Oct. 14, at the Greene Hills Club in Greene County.
The golf tournament raises tax-deductible contributions to support *STAR*’s on-going efforts to restore economic vitality to the Stanardsville area. The tournament is especially significant this year as it celebrates completion of the new Greene Commons farmers’ market pavilion and performance stage. That project was funded by a million-dollar federal grant that also paid for façade improvements to historic buildings on Main Street and upgrades to low-income apartments in town. *STAR* has managed that grant project for the past three years and is also working with the town to implement the second phase of its streetscape project to extend the sidewalks at either end of Main Street.
The Shootout’s goal is to raise funds to help *STAR* conduct these activities, as well as support its planned next stage focused on inventive strategies to bring new businesses to town.
Principal sponsors for this year’s golf tournament are Linco Sitework Professionals and Piedmont Telesystems.
Registration for a round of golf that Monday afternoon begins at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun tee-off at 1 p.m. The event also features pizza before tee-time, beverages and snacks on the course, dinner afterwards, a raffle for numerous door prizes and awards to the winning (and worst) teams.
Golfers will play not only for the best round, but also for several other competitions on the golf course. Especially exciting is a cash award of $20,000 for a hole-in-one on 18, more awards for a hole-in-one on three other par 3s and longest drive and closest to the pin challenges.
“Golf expertise is not a requirement, but that, or chance, could garner a high reward,” said Roy Dye, *STAR*’s executive director.
“We depend on this annual fund-raising event to support *STAR*’s operating costs in the revitalization effort,” added *STAR* President Don Pamenter. “It’s always great fun for everyone involved. A number of corporate teams return year after year, and we are grateful for the generous support of many local businesses and individuals.”
To play in the tournament, sponsor a hole or otherwise contribute to the *STAR* Shootout, contact Dye at (434) 409-5796 or roydye111@gmail.com.
