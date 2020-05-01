STAUNTON – Lane closures and lane shifts are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 6-7, on a mountainous stretch of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) in Rockingham County. The traffic restrictions are for slope repairs in the area of the runaway truck ramp between Route 624 (Mill Lane) and the Greene County line. All work is weather permitting.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the westbound lane of Route 33 will be closed. During these work hours, westbound drivers will be shifted onto the eastbound left lane. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to the right lane. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to use extreme caution through this area, and be alert for slow-moving vehicles.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.