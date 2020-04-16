So what about funerals?

As the number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Virginia continues to rise, funeral homes are starting to consider unusual measures for anticipated delays to funerals, a necessity thanks to the federally mandated limits to group gatherings.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home in downtown Charlottesville is working closely with the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center to coordinate fatality response activities that establish means and methods for the sensitive, respectful, and orderly care of those who have died, from COVID-19 and from other causes. This week, Hill and Wood rented a large refrigerated storage container that is now placed on their property in downtown Charlottesville to be used solely as a contingency plan, should local deaths escalate quickly in the coming weeks. The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) has four COVID-19 related fatalities to-date.
“At this time, we at Hill and Wood have heard of other funeral homes being overwhelmed, especially in areas with large populations, which leaves a gap in the community’s response to offer critical services for lost loved ones,” said Stephen Christianson, vice president and managing director of Hill and Wood Funeral Home. “We are renting this unit as a back-up plan for the community to ensure there are adequate facilities available during this challenging time.”
“It’s truly a sad time for everyone, but my heart is even more broken for families that have someone pass during this horrible COVID-19 crisis,” said Ashleigh Coffey of Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville. “Families are having to do a funeral for their loved ones with only 10 or less in attendance, doing what normally is a face-to-face meeting over the phone and online, and also not being able to have a fellowship afterwards with all of their family and friends to help them through the grieving process.”
Dr. Denise Bonds, TJHD Director, offers some suggestions for families dealing with a death during this crisis.
“Funerals are an important time for families and friends to come together to celebrate a loved one’s life,” said Bonds. “During this difficult time, we are finding that many families want to delay funerals due to Virginia’s ‘stay at home’ order. While we are sympathetic and understand how important funerals are, we encourage families to consider cremation or burial at this time, and plan a larger memorial service after the ‘stay at home’ order is lifted.”
“Some families have chosen to do a service at a later date, when all can come to honor their loved one,” Coffey added. “This only extends their grief even more. I have never had to experience something this drastic in my 21 years in this industry and I pray, once this is over, I won’t have to again.”
