Republicans in Greene are hosting separate meetings on Friday as questions remain about the organization’s correct membership rolls. Some members have disputed the membership list Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC) Chairman Steve Kruskamp cited at the June 25 meeting and filed an appeal to the chairman July 4.
At the heart of the dispute is the exact number of verified members of the GCRC. On Thursday, June 18, six GCRC members called for a meeting to be held Friday, June 26. One-third of the membership is permitted to call a meeting, according to the Republican Party of Virginia’s Plan of Organization.
Following that call for a meeting by the membership, Kruskamp called for a virtual meeting to be held a day earlier, Thursday, June 25, at 9:45 p.m.
Matt Hardin submitted the appeal, signed by 27 Greene County registered voters, to Kruskamp.
“Chairman Kruskamp ignored the membership roster provided by the outgoing secretary of the Greene County Republic Committee, Aaron Moyer, and the report of the credentials committee, and instead read a membership roster including approximately 17 additional names of individuals who had neither properly pre-filed and paid dues by the March 16 mass meeting’s March 2 deadline … nor been properly elected by its valid membership at an intervening properly called unit meeting,” the appeal states.
The appeal includes five exhibits: copies of the nine applications believed to be proper by Hardin; email exchanges among the credentials committee and Kruskamp on deficiencies of some of the pre-filed applications; Moyer’s roster; Kruskamp’s roster; and the call by the six members for the June 26 meeting.
During the June 25 meeting, member Bob Young asked Kruskamp to declare the rival June 26 meeting, which was continued to July 10 after five minutes, as invalid, and Kruskamp sustained, another point included in the recently submitted appeal.
“The chairman has no unilateral power to cancel a meeting called by the members under the Republican Party of Virginia’s Plan for Organization,” Hardin notes in the appeal.
The appeal seeks to have all the votes taken during the June 25 meeting rendered null and void.
The continuation of the “Greene Republicans” June 26 meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Lydia Mountain Lodge, per a Facebook post.
Kruskamp has called for a GCRC business meeting and social hour for the same day and time at Greene County Community Park. Both meetings are open to anyone interested in attending.
The Kruskamps were in the hospital last weekend welcoming their second daughter. He was not available for comment by press time.
