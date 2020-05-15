A staff member at Grace Health and Rehab Center of Greene County has tested positive for COVID-19, the Greene County Record confirmed Friday, May 15.
“Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County is committed to protecting our residents and staff while keeping the public informed,” Nancy Burandt, administrator, said in an email Friday. “A staff member was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 and we are currently working to ensure our facility is not impacted.”
The employee's last date of work was April 28 and continues to self-quarantine at home until able to return per guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Burandt said in the statement.
“There are no confirmed or suspected cases among our residents,” she said. “Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our first priority. These practices have been reviewed by the (Virginia) Health Department and found to be in compliance with their guidelines, as well as those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We view the health department as essential partners to help minimize the risk of this illness from entering our facility.”
As of Friday, May 15, Greene County has 16 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and two have required hospitalization. There has been one death.
The Virginia Department of Health has started classifying cases by zip code on its website. As of Friday, May 15, Stanardsville had five cases and Ruckersville had seven. Dyke is listed as “suppressed” because if there are four or less cases in a locality, the health department will not release the number. However, Barboursville falls within Greene and Orange counties and is listed with five cases. It’s unclear whether they are in Greene or Orange counties.
Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) which covers the counties of Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Nelson and Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville, has a total 364 COVID-19 cases. In addition to Greene’s 16 cases: Albemarle has 130; Charlottesville has 68; Fluvanna has 79; Louisa has 59; and Nelson has 12.
TJHD is planning a drive-thru testing clinic in Greene County on Friday, May 22, with sign-ups for those with symptoms on May 20 and 21 at (434) 972-6261. At press time the location was not finalized but will be updated once we hear.
Burandt said Grace Health and Rehab will continue to follow guidance from the CDC.
“As your trusted health care provider, employer and community partner, we pledge to provide you with updated information to our evolving situation daily through a hotline, along with frequent email, blog and Facebook postings,” she said in the release.
Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information about the situation.
