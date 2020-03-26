Greene County high school and college students are facing an unprecedented situation. On Monday, March 23 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed all K-12 schools—including private schools—until “at least the end of the school year.”
Many colleges in Virginia have moved to online learning through the end of the school year and some have already canceled graduation.
Life in the time of COVID-19 is about disappointment and acceptance.
High School
With the closing of the school system through the end of the school year, spring sport athletes have seen their season shut down and won’t have that moment of walking on to the field with their families for senior night. Prom is canceled and right now graduation is up in the air. Seniors are doing the best they can to adjust to the situation.
“It’s been surreal; this has been a pretty odd few days,” said Anna Barrett, a William Monroe High School (WMHS) senior and soccer player. “I’ve really been trying to take advantage of the gorgeous weather; that has really helped keep the spirits up.”
Coaches at WMHS are disappointed the season is over, too.
“The shutdown is crazy and definitely new territory,” said Jeremy Lamm, girls varsity soccer head coach. “Obviously, I understand the greater good in all this … we’ve sent funny gifs or just tried to be encouraging and positive with the (players).”
“As a coach it is a big let down,” agreed varsity softball coach Tom Breeden. “The seniors are very disappointed, but I have talked to them about it; we have talked about when you get knocked down, the strong bounce back. Things like this are a part of life.”
Morgan Lam, a senior on the softball team, is trying to keep a positive attitude through the situation.
“School is kind of hard right now because it’s out of routine,” she said. “We know they’re doing this to keep people safe and it’s what’s best. It’s important that we do it, but for sports it’s hard. Coming up you work so hard for this one season—your senior year—to just have that great last moment with your team.”
For Lam, she’s spent a lot of time praying about it.
“I know that God is doing this for a reason,” she said. “This is one of the times where I’m not gonna be selfish about it. I’m gonna enjoy the time to have with my family now and gonna get through school and stuff and it’s just like an opportunity to be more with my family and be more with God, I think.”
Boys varsity soccer coach Matt Dunn said no matter what he will find a way to honor the 10 seniors at some point because they deserve it.
“It’s a shame, I feel bad as a coach and as a parent. It’s disappointing and frustrating for the boys especially the seniors,” Dunn said. “I was really looking forward to this year. The boys are all real close and play really well together. There is a lot of potential there, and I think we could have gone far into the playoffs. It would have been an exciting season.”
For senior Brian Dunn he is disappointed.
“This is definitely not how I pictured my last soccer season,” he said. “This was going to be a great last season. The team is good and we play well together. I’m just trying not to think about it. It’s hard.”
His mom, Lynn Dunn, also works at the high school and is having to find a way through it.
“It’s been tough being home. I miss all the kids at work (school). I try to stay busy, but all I can think about is the kids,” she said. “As a parent of a senior who is a soccer player and cohort student, it’s been tough knowing that all his hard work and dedication will not have the ending he/we thought. No (Piedmont Virginia Community College) graduation. At some point we will celebrate and no matter what the most important thing is that he will finish! I am very proud of him and his accomplishments. That goes for all the seniors out there and all the kids of all ages. There are lots of life lessons being learned by all right now. To the Class of 2020, hang in there and the best is yet to come! Congrats and I miss you. We Are Monroe Strong.”
Lam said that even though she’s not in cohort some of her friends are.
“A lot of them are really disappointed about not having a graduation,” she said. “Even if we don’t have our graduation, I’m trying to have a good point of view, even if we just walk across our yard.”
Senior goalie Evan Wagner said he knows there’s nothing that anyone can do about it but keep moving forward.
“I spend time each day doing work that teachers post and working out to stay in shape to play football at Shenandoah University next fall,” he said.
Lisa Wagner, Evan’s mom, said all she can do is try to stay as positive as possible.
“Even if we don’t get to have these wonderful events, the past 12 years of my son’s academic life in Greene County have been filled with wonderful teachers, coaches and peers along with many cherished memories,” she said. “We will celebrate this milestone somehow; it just might not be in the way we originally planned.”
Morgan Hollis said she feels like a bit of her senior year is being stolen away.
“I would have never thought something like this would affect our school,” Hollis said. “I appreciate that we are being cautious, but I still can’t help but feel sad that this is how we have to spend our last two months of high school. I’ve waited four years for my diploma and I’m scared that my chance to walk the stage could be taken away because of this virus. We, as the Class of 2020, have worked too hard to not have the senior year we deserve. All I can say is please stay safe and remember this will eventually pass.”
Madi Thomas said she’s also worried about graduation.
“I understand them trying to keep us safe, but if it gets canceled, I don’t know how I would feel,” she said. “I’ve worked hard and was looking forward to celebrating. I’m trying to complete my work that teachers have sent me and working to complete my online classes early. Most of all I’m trying not to think about what I could be missing out on as a senior.”
Stacy Griffith, Madi’s mom, said she’s trying to keep a brave face for her daughter.
“I am trying to stay positive for her while my heart is secretly breaking,” she said. “Not only is she anxious daily about what is going on, she is also watching the last few months of school go by that is not with friends, not attending her last prom and possibly cancelling all of the ceremonies that go with graduation.”
Griffith said she’s proud of her daughter’s ability to see the bigger picture and knowing it will pass.
Joseph Flynn, a baseball player, said while the schools are doing the best they can through the transition no one really expected it.
“Even in this county we have a lot of students who live up closer to the mountains and who don’t have access to the internet,” Flynn said. “It’s thrown a big wrench in the plans for seniors, not just here but everywhere. Senior year is a thing you look up to and a thing you strive for.”
Additionally, he noted this is the time for advanced placement (AP) tests to be taken and the SAT was recently postponed, which undergraduate students need for college applications next year.
College students
Alexis Wayland, who graduated from WMHS in 2018, was just told her entire spring season of softball at Longwood University was over before it even started.
“The season being canceled is definitely devastating because we all have put in so much hard work for the spring and now we have nothing to show for it,” Wayland said. “I want to thank my seniors for stepping up to the plate and being huge leaders for us and I hope an extra year of eligibility will be given to them.”
Longwood had one student test positive for COVID-19 early on, pushing courses online.
“I think our school’s handling it really well,” she said. “It worries me just a little bit because I’m not getting the in-person instruction so the material is not going to soak in as much for me, personally.”
Wayland is studying kinesiology with a minor in neurological studies, which require hands-on labs so it’s hard to do that online.
Additionally, Wayland had been asked to play on a team against the U.S. softball team this spring, but that has been canceled and she’d been asked to play in Australia this summer, but that has also been canceled.
Amanda Snead, who graduated from WMHS in 2017 and attends George Mason University, said it’s a very complicated situation.
“There are students who have a bad home life, international students with no way to make it home, people who rely on work study jobs to afford the cost of living,” she said. “There are also immunocompromised students, older students, students with young kids or who are caretakers who need to do everything they can to limit exposure.”
Snead said her biggest struggle will be the internet connection at her home.
“My sister and I will both be finishing up the rest of the semester online along with our mom working from home. Some of my professors will be doing live class sessions and I have a feeling my WiFi won’t handle that well,” she said. “We’re being encouraged to stay home but it’s likely going to be difficult for me (and many others in the area) to do that when we have classes to log into and assignments to finish.”
Juliet Karnes, a 2016 Dragon alumna and physical therapy doctoral student at Shenandoah University, was told this week all her classes were going online.
“I had six hours of ‘zoomed’ lectures today, but being home all day is not ideal for me,” she said. “Learning at home is hard because there are many distractions.”
She said that since she lives off campus, she’s used to not having friends super close but she does miss being able to go out to eat with them, study with them and go out for fun.
“I feel like Shenandoah University has done one of the best jobs in this transition time and I appreciate it so much,” Karnes said. “But this isn’t what I signed up for, obviously. It’s not their fault, but it isn’t ideal. And there’s a possibility of not holding graduation. All of this work and I can’t even celebrate it? It’s disheartening.”
Paige Hildebrand, who graduated from Monroe in 2016 and from Mary Washington University in 2019, was forced to return from the United Kingdom late last week where she was attending graduate school.
“I decided to come home to be close to my family,” she said. “I was worried that if the UK government did shut down and for some reason something did happen to a member of my family, I wanted to be here.”
Hildebrand is required to quarantine with her family for 14 days as a result of traveling from Europe.
“I still have classes and finals to worry about so that is top of my priority list right now and I am supposed to be finishing my grad degree in September, so I do plan to go back to Wales as soon as it is deemed safe to travel,” she said.
Joshua King, a 2015 WMHS graduate and 2019 graduate from UVA, is stuck in Peru where he was supposed to be teaching as a Fulbright scholar.
“I am handling it well. I’m trying to keep a positive attitude by keeping a close connection with my friends and family,” King said. “Morning devotions are also important to me.”
Right now, King said, it’s unknown if he’ll be able to teach as planned.
“We are all waiting on the president’s decision to lift the quarantine; it’s scheduled for 15 days but it can go longer,” he said. “The rules of the quarantine become more strict each day. I found out this morning everyone needs to have some sort of ID when they leave the house. Police and military are allowed to stop and detain you for questioning if you do not have documentation.”
To help tell his story, King is doing videos on YouTube about his struggle. Visit
https://youtu.be/UcPDJlrEjws to check in with him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.