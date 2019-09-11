Greene County Record

The Greene County Record is sponsoring two nights of local candidate forums ahead of the November 2019 election. On Thursday, Oct. 10, the candidates for Greene County Clerk of Court, Sheriff and Commonwealth's Attorney will debate. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the candidates for Board of Supervisors will debate. Both events will begin at 7 p.m. in the William Monroe High School Performing Arts Center.

We are asking the community to submit questions for each race. Questions will be pre-screened, and should be submitted no later than Friday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. There is no limit to the amount of questions one community member may submit. Submitting a question does not guarantee its inclusion in the debate.

Questions may not contain profanity or personal attacks on any one candidate; rather, they should be a question that all candidates in that race could answer. 

We appreciate all community input, and hope to see everyone on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.



