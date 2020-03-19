The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to a 2 cent real estate tax increase for fiscal year 2021 to 84 cents per $100 of assessed real estate at their March 12 budget worksession. Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb voted against advertising that rate.
The board heard County Administrator Mark Taylor’s proposed budget on Tuesday, March 10 that uses nearly $2 million in reserve funds to balance expenses.
There is still a bit of uncertainty surrounding the state’s budget, which impacts the funds available to the county.
The proposed $64.5 million county budget includes nearly $37.8 million from the general fund and $40.4 million from the school fund and did not include a tax increase initially.
“I’m probably one of the most conservative people here but … local government has been forced over the last 20 years by federal and state government; cutting back has required us to spend more of our money on the local services that we have to have,” said Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman. “When are we going to do what I believe needs to be done and build the capital budget that we need to do the things that we need to do, to hire the people that will eventually need to be hired?”
The proposed budget does not include the additional $596,000 requested for the school system. It also does not include positions requested by Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith of four new deputies and two new full-time dispatchers.
The budget originally included a 2.3% raise for county employees but a 1.3% raise for those employed under constitutional officers, which supervisors changed to 2.3% across the board. Additionally, the budget includes an increase to the cost employees will now pay for their health insurance.
A health insurance increase estimate of 15.3% or roughly $189,000 for fiscal year 2021 was major hurdle, Taylor said.
“That’s nearly a penny on the real estate tax all by itself,” Taylor said. “And the magnitude of that change drove us to review employee contributions to health insurance costs in the last 10 years.”
Despite increased health insurance costs, employees have not been asked to bear additional weight for the past decade, Taylor said.
“We would not recommend a shocking or radical imposition of cost on the employees ... (but) increased share is necessary to deal with this extraordinary increase for the coming year,” he said.
This change will decrease that expenditure by $64,212 and will keep Greene County employees paying less for their employee-only health insurance than surrounding counties.
The use of reserve funds for the budget is a little less than fiscal year 2020, but more than half less than fiscal year 2019.
“Ongoing expenditures should be funded only with ongoing revenues,” Taylor said. “A capital project should be managed through a capital improvements plan rather than funded through various departments. In that area we are taking steps forward.”
While modest, the capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2021 is $320,485 and earmarked for repairs to the circa 1838 courthouse, consultant fees for the public safety radio project, repairing the solid waste bay floor and paying for permitting for water and waste water.
Taylor noted that almost 70% of the total general fund is earmarked for only five items: $17,465,112 for schools; $4,196,718 for law enforcement; 1,732,904 for social services; 1,573,522 for the Rapidan Service Authority subsidy for capital improvements; and $1,328,261 for Greene’s portion of the cost of the regional jail.
Taylor also said the debt service for the $28 million renovations at the middle and high schools of roughly $1.5 million will be taken from the assigned funds from the school system’s capital improvement line item.
The assigned $4.5 million the school system has set aside from surplus funds to go toward capital improvements comes from that same pot of money—the general fund—which has experienced some very low cash flow points throughout the past two years.
Taylor said in April 2019 the cash balance for the county reached roughly $2.5 million, which is less than one months’ payroll for Greene; that was why the tax increase needed to be approved last year.
“We saw the bottom coming last year. The Board of Supervisors raised the real estate tax 5 cents to avert disaster. We have turned a corner and it’s headed back up at least on the low points,” he said. “The minimum cash balance is just barely trending upward; I think a key word there is barely.”
Taylor said, though, that he believes if the tax rate is increased it should be used to replenish the reserve balance, not for new spending.
In addition to the raises, items funded through the budget include a county engineer/clerk of the works at $109,553, a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney at $22,956, a part-time assistant for emergency services at $19,761 and instead of a full-time social worker an assistant for the Department of Social Services.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring noted that even though the board has approved the advertisement of the 84 cents per $100 of assessed real estate, they may still choose to keep the tax rate at 82 cents.
“I agree with Mr. Herring totally. I don’t really want to raise it, but we got to do something. It gives us some leeway,” said Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer.
Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh asked whether the board would be discussing the request from the school system, which includes several new employees to deal with behavioral issues and because of a change in special education.
However the board did not go back into the schools’ budget or the sheriff’s budget.
“I am quite disappointed that there was no discussion at last week’s meeting regarding needs of the schools,” said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, Greene County Public Schools superintendent. “While I realize tough decisions must be made, I hope the board recognizes the dedication of our incredibly talented staff members and the increasing needs of our students. No matter which position a person holds in our division, he or she is instrumental in ensuring our students are safe and learning each day. For some students, more supports are needed to ensure that they are able to learn. As a school system, we have been making great progress, and not funding true needs seems counterproductive.”
Smith said he was disappointed because residential growth continues to be approved but he feels the need for additional staff.
“I understand they’re in a tight spot with the money,” Smith said. “I don’t know what the solution is, but something has to be done. Sooner or later they’ll have to give us some deputies, maybe one a year for the next three or four years; it’d be better than not doing anything.”
Smith said no matter what gets funded, they’ll continue to do their jobs.
“It’s just a lot of stress on the deputies that are here and the dispatchers because we are answering more calls. We’re doing a lot more work. And it would be nice to give them some relief,” Smith said. “And in the past, we’ve proven that we don’t waste money, and we don’t ask for stuff unless we absolutely need it. I’ve asked before about a firing range, which we absolutely need but don’t have one. It’s all just stuff that we need.”
