The Greene County Board of Supervisors is not changing the surplus funds policy for the school division after a motion to rescind the policy at its Feb. 25 meeting died without a second.
The current policy was adopted in June 2014 and allows Greene County Public Schools to keep surplus budget funds in a capital improvement plan line item as committed dollars rather than returning the overage to the county’s general fund, which is required of other departments.
Ruckersville Sup-ervisor Davis Lamb moved to rescind the policy but no supervisor seconded the motion so it died without a vote.
“I feel that all departments of Greene County should be treated fairly and also the citizens of Greene County,” Lamb said in a previous meeting.
Three residents spoke during public comment about the policy.
Mark Heinicke, of Ruckersville, said he thought it “prudent” to keep the policy as is. “There is now approximately $28 million outstanding on the bond for capital projects already undertaken. The surplus will be used toward paying down this bond and under the current payment schedule the surplus fund will be exhausted in three years,” Heinicke said. “The spending of the surplus funds is subject to approval from the board of supervisors. It seems from a practical standpoint that the money in question is not a slush fund that the school can just decide to spend on any project that comes to mind; rather it’s reserved to pay down the bond.
Mallory Lamb, of Ruckersville, read a letter by Ruckersville resident Deloris Linam she said she also agreed with.
“Due to increased budgets and long-term obligations, the supervisors need to scrutinize every policy to maximize fiscal responsibility and fairness for all departments,” Mallory Lamb read. “School Board Chairman Sharon Mack states that the school system is not a department since it has its own board, yet that does not eliminate their ability to get funding from the general budget. In my opinion, all entities who receive funding from the general budget, taxpayer funds, should be subject to the same requirements.”
Ruckersville resident Steve Kruskamp said that although he agrees with the policy in place and that the supervisors maintain control of how the funds are used, he does wonder why the money isn’t being used to educate the students.
He noted an increased spending by the school system over the past three years but decreases in testing averages.
“Why aren’t the schools using those funds to improve the performance of its students?” Kruskamp asked. “Why doesn’t the board review school performance indicators and use a determination of how the funds get used.”
Bryan Huber, assistant superintendent of Greene County Public Schools says test scores are only one way to judge performance.
“Greene County Public Schools strongly believes in our mission to ‘Engage all students through learning that is innovative, personalized, and relevant’,” Huber said. “While we understand that there are external success criteria such as Standards of Learning test scores that people utilize as a tool to measure our success, we strongly believe that if we are going to hold true to our mission we must embrace a much more holistic approach to educating our community’s children. This approach is one that values learning opportunities that prepare students to be much more than just good test takers, but also students that are going to be prepared for the 21st century workforce and communities that await them. We are fully committed to ensuring our schools are fully accredited and have reached this goal for the past four years in a row.”
