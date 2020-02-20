Last fall the county asked residents what types of recreational activities residents would like to see in Greene County. On Feb. 11, the Board of Supervisors heard the results of the survey, which was taken by a total of 615 people.
The top want for residents is a multi-purpose recreation/community center, followed closely by accessible walking trails, additional indoor recreational space and additional parks, tot lots or playgrounds.
Jeff Billker, director of parks and recreation, said roughly 98% of the respondents were from Greene County and more than one-half were from the Ruckersville zip code (22968).
When asked why people were not participating in Greene County recreational activities or facilities, the number one response was inadequate facilities, fields or parks. Closely behind that was lack of information, followed by nothing offered for their age group.
Nearly everyone who responded agreed that recreational programs and facilities for those aged 6-17 were important, however that included both public and private offerings.
“It does kind of shock us on the parks and rec side that the adults were also low as it was; we get a demand for that,” Billker said.
“What did the survey say, swimming pool or just multipurpose use” for the community center? Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin asked.
“I don’t think it differentiated,” Billker said.
Billker said that he can only speak about the public facilities in the county, with the cornerstone being the Greene County Community Park, which opened Nov. 2, 2003.
Over the years, Billker said, improvements have been made to it, mostly through private donations. In fall 2011, bathrooms were added with funds from Ethyle Giuseppe. Last summer the playground was dug out and resurfaced with fresh mulch.
“The mulch is an ongoing cost that is a necessity for the safety of the playground area we offer to the public,” Billker said.
In 2006-07 a master plan was developed for the park and presented to the Board of Supervisors in 2008. The plan called for a recreation/athletic park complex. It also called for a skate park, indoor and outdoor volleyball options, tennis courts, indoor basketball courts, connecting walking/hiking/bike trails, a zero entrance junior Olympic size pool, a wading pool and locker rooms.
“It’s time to revisit what’s already been done and sitting dormant for the past 12 years,” Billker said. “Most of these items that were addressed in the earlier slides would be addressed with Greene County now stepping forward and making this master plan a reality. With school projects having been completed it’s now time to focus funding toward county improvements that could and would benefit all county residents of various ages and interests.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring asked if there were plans to update the master plan, but Billker said there were not.
“I think it’s important to note that a lot of research went into the (master plan),” Herring said. “A lot of agencies were contacted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.