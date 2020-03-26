Editor’s note: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday, March 23 that all Virginia public schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year. It is up to each individual school system to determine the best methods of distance learning and how to make the best of the time they have left, and many questions remained unanswered as of press time. Please check back next week, by which time we hope to have some concrete updates from the Greene County Public School system about next steps and what this means for grades, graduations, and more. In the meantime, join us as we check in with area teachers from the end of week one of school closures.
When Northam announced the mandatory two-week closure of all Virginia schools on March 13, teachers and administrators were given no time to prepare for the possibility of distance learning for their students. In Greene County especially, not everyone has adequate access to the internet; in fact, many do not have access at all.
So how are our teachers dealing with school being closed at the end of week one? A small selection of teachers responded to inquiries from the Greene County Record to share what they are doing with their time now that they are denied access to the classroom.
Charles (Chuck) Johnston, William Monroe Middle School language arts teacher, has been social distancing from his home while working on videos and online lesson plans for his students.
“I live about a mile from Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes, so I spend time there power walking every day,” Johnston said. “It is good exercise, and for a time each day it allows me to forget about the uncertainties we are all facing at the moment.” Johnston has also been experimenting with new creations in his kitchen and reading a lot, something he hopes his students are doing with their newfound free time as well.
Johnston created a video for his students on the first day that school was not in session, to assure them that everything was going to be OK.
“In that video I told them about an extended school closure I experienced my second year of teaching (21 years ago) when Hurricane Floyd struck eastern North Carolina and during that same school year, we had the 100-year snowstorm … we were out of school for almost a month for both events. I told the kids that during those events I kept reminding myself that everything will be OK, and in this case too, everything will be OK,” he said.
Johnston posted three reading enrichment activities online for his students to complete for extra credit, noting that at this point no assignments are “required” due to the fact that some students do not have internet access in their homes. However, utilizing online tools that the students are already familiar with from his class, he assigned projects like writing letters to family and friends who are self-isolating or quarantined, sending photos of his own letters and offering extra credit for the writing practice.
“I am concerned that (some of) my students will miss out on the activities that I am offering,” Johnston said. “I do know that some of my students without internet at home will go to a hotspot to download assignments to complete offline (and) I hope that they are able to do that still during this closure.”
Typically, at this point in the school year, eighth-grade language arts teachers would be working on a poetry unit that culminates in the creation of a class poetry book and a “coffeehouse poetry jam” on the last day before spring break complete with live music, open mic poetry readings and coffeehouse-style snacks. Sadly, the event for this year has been canceled.
Stephanie Hammer, a history teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has been working remotely with students in the National History Day program to prepare for a virtual state competition.
“They won their district competition, so they’re going to do a state competition, which will probably be digital,” Hammer said. “So, they’re working to improve their projects for the next level of competition.”
Although she is hopeful that the state competition will still take place in some fashion, she said that “to not go … with kids all over the state who are as academically competitive as they are and to be in that environment … it doesn’t really diminish the quality of the program, but it changes it. It’s just not the same.”
Hammer has posted some online activities for her students to reflect on the current situation from a historical perspective.
“We were getting ready to teach World War I, Cold War and the civil rights movement,” she said. “Those three subjects are highly critical right now, so the fact that we got cut off concerns me. So if we don’t go back for a long time, I do want to continue giving kids information and things they could do.”
She acknowledges that distance learning has distinct challenges, many of which her students may not be prepared for as they were given no time to prepare before the abrupt closure.
“If they’re all sitting at home, they could learn a lot differently because there’s nobody grabbing their attention,” she said. “It’s a different way of presenting information.”
In addition to those students who may not have access to online learning resources, Hammer notes that some students may now find themselves in the position of taking on family responsibilities while parents are working.
“I’m sure there are houses where it’s not quiet and conducive to learning … so it’s just pretty complicated to decide what’s the best way forward,” she said.
Knikki Hernandez, a Spanish teacher at William Monroe High School, hopes her students are taking the reins of their own education by working through the online activities or practicing with their textbooks.
“I want to make sure my kids are still getting a good quality education and for me, that starts with literacy,” Hernandez said. “So as a foreign language teacher, for the first two weeks of planning, my main focus of instruction was translating, reading, and grammar and vocabulary.”
Looking toward the uncertain future of weeks three or four, Hernandez has already started planning and recording videos to send out to her students, either for synchronized (live) online class sessions or static videos for students to watch on their own time.
“I think it really just giving students a sense of calm and normalcy by sending out these videos where they can see your face and have a sense of what classroom learning looks like … I think that’s kind of a big deal,” Hernandez continued. “When I make these videos, I’ll be pretty conscious of my tone of voice, and basically try to make it feel as much like our classroom as it possibly can, but there’s obviously going to be some elements that are missing.”
When asked what she would do for students who may not have internet access at home, Hernandez was optimistic.
“Internet access, while it is an obstacle, it’s definitely not a complete barrier to learning,” she said. “That’s what I mean about students taking charge of their education and really grabbing hold of the wheel to do (assignments) on their own. To learn things like this is really a life skill, it’s not just a school skill or an academic skill.”
She notes that students need to keep learning to maintain a sense of structure in their lives at this time, and while it may not be as highly structured as the normal school day, regular practice will help them not lose the study habits they’ve formed over the years.
“One thing that I will do as a teacher is I will make sure (to be available by) making a phone call; to talk to people like back in the old days, when we used to talk to each other,” Hernandez said. “So if there is a student who is having trouble with getting information via the internet, you know, we can still speak via phone. Like, that’s still a thing.”
Hernandez believes teachers just need to continue to be flexible and understand that every student situation is different. While some might be caregivers to younger brothers or sisters at this time, others have a lot of free time and may need the teacher’s guidance to stay engaged. Hernandez urges her fellow teachers to provide materials but to be very flexible when it comes to due dates and grades and to offer extra support.
“Maybe this is old school, but I believe in textbooks,” she said. “All of my students do have textbooks, and they are more than capable of doing all of the assignments in those books, so there’s no reason why they can’t learn. They need to take accountability for their own education.”
For the teachers of elementary school children, posting online activities and expecting kids to take charge of their own learning is not so easy.
“I’m still staying in close contact with the school,” said first grade Nathanael Greene Primary School teacher Scott Wills. “I’m the technology person at our school so they have been contacting me about doing things like posting read-alouds on the website.”
As the technology specialist for the school, Wills was one of the teachers who helped put together the list of activities posted on the county website by grade level.
“I helped them on Tuesday and … I’m going to help again on Monday. We’ve been giving out breakfast and lunch packets for each child in the family that’s under 18 and we also gave out the activities,” Wills said. “Nothing that we are doing is required; it’s just to keep them going with their activities at home to stay in tune with math, with reading, with exercise. Everybody is trying to pitch in the best way they can to keep the kids up to date.”
Wills said he is keeping in touch with parents to remind them that they can reach out to him directly for ideas for their kids, such as practicing word recognition through a program called Reading Eggs or using the SeeSaw app to access practice materials posted by teachers.
“Things like field trips are canceled, so the students won’t be able to go … we have the zoo field trip coming up, which was supposed to be in the end of April,” said Wills, sorry that his students will be missing out on this fun activity this year.
“I am a big supporter of people in Greene County, and I do miss all of the kids that I teach and all the kids that I see each and every day,” Wills said. “I hope that they are staying healthy and enjoying the bonds with their families, because I think that’s a huge thing among them at this time. I think that if we all hang in there, that we’re going to get through this and be stronger than we’ve ever been.”
Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh said in an email that Greene County families were emailed lists of activities for their students to do while out of school, along with links to access online learning resources. For those without access to the online resources, the same lists are still being passed out during meal distribution times at the school and are also available in boxes attached to the barn quilts at each individual school, and Whitmarsh said any parents who wish can call the school to have a copy mailed to their home.
“We are doing our best to provide basic needs as well as ways to keep our students engaged in learning while they are at home,” said Whitmarsh, noting the launch of the daily online fitness challenge videos featuring Sam Brunelle. “These are interesting times, and the creative educators in our schools are coming up with great ideas to help families during our mandatory closure.”
Greene County resident and PE teacher Marianne Tolley said in a Facebook post to parents that she will be starting a live video feed for 30 minutes a day called “Training with Tolley,” geared toward kindergarten through fifth-graders.
“I don’t exactly know what to do in these uncertain days but I can’t sit back and do nothing,” Tolley said. “Moving and exercise is my passion and keeping people motivated to be active is my heart’s cry, so this is my way of giving back during these days of no school, no playgrounds, no gyms and no play dates.”
The schools’ librarians have also been hard at work finding ways to make their services available while schools are closed.
Kim McInturff, librarian at Nathanael Greene Elementary School, encourages families to visit the online Destiny Library catalog, where she has linked many resources to access ebooks, online reading sites and more.
“I am in awe of how many companies I work with have opened up their online reading sites during this time,” McInturff said. “Scholastic Learn at Home is an awesome resource tool; I think everyone should be taking advantage of this resources. I have created other categories that students might be interested in learning more about such as cooking, learning a foreign language, coding et cetera.”
The portaportal site can be accessed with guest code nges-lab and more activities will be available on the SeeSaw app, which is only accessible by staff, students and their families.
William Monroe Middle School librarian Lauren Garletts added that in coordination with the curbside meal pick up times, the middle and high school libraries will also now have a selection of books available for curbside checkout.
“Families can drive up to the curbside book checkout and one family at a time may browse the selection,” Garletts said, quoting an email from superintendent Whitmarsh. “Students from any Greene County school may check out books.”
Between the meal distribution, curbside library services, online activities and one-on-one contact with teachers, there are many ways students can stay involved with learning during this uncertain time. Take the time to thank a teacher for all they are doing to make sure they are available and helping, and remember that they, too, have had their daily lives disrupted by this unexpected turn of events.
Stay tuned to future issues of the Record and check out the In & Around listings on page B3 for ideas on what to do while you’re stuck at home with your kids, and check back with us next week as we hope to have updated news from the local school administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.