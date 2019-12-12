Terry Beigie and Logan Bogert, of the Greene County Record, earned an Honorable Mention for the second year in a row from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Journalism Awards program for the weekly category. The items entered centered around farming and agriculture coverage, including our FarmHER series focused on women farmers in Greene County.
The awards focused only on articles written between September 2018-September 2019.
The Farm Bureau Federation’s Journalism Awards recognize exemplary ongoing coverage of agriculture issues, practices and events by print and broadcast news operations. Winners were honored Dec. 3 during the VFBF Annual Convention in Norfolk.
The Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg captured Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s 2019 Ishee-Quann Award for Media Excellence, the top honor in Farm Bureau’s annual Journalism Awards program. The newspaper, which serves one of the state’s most vibrant agricultural centers, also won the award program’s daily newspaper category.
The award is named in part for Jeff Ishee, the near-legendary host of “Virginia Farming,” which airs across Virginia and nationwide. Ishee also operates On the Farm, a daily, Web-based farm news service. The late Homer Quann was WSVA radio’s farm news director for several decades and was known as the most dedicated agricultural reporter in Virginia.
The Rappahannock Record earned its fourth consecutive win for the weekly category and the 13th in the past 15 years. Morning anchor Neesey Payne of WDBJ7 in Roanoke won in the television category. Operations Manager Frank Wilt of WSVA in Harrisonburg won for the radio category. Reporter Cathy Dyson of The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg won the Members’ Choice Award, reserved for journalists nominated by county Farm Bureau leaders.
Other honorable mentions went to Casey Fabris of The Roanoke Times and Adele Uphaus-Conner of The Free Lance-Star.
With 129,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.
“Over the last year, both Logan and I spent time and effort to ensure the agricultural community’s contribution to Greene County is highlighted in the Greene County Record,” said Terry Beigie, editor. “Items submitted included our FarmHER series, reporting on hemp production, the Farm and Livestock Show, goat snuggling, sheep shearing and more. I have a lot of ideas for upcoming newspaper issues and will work hard to continue spotlighting our agricultural producers.”
Send story ideas or photo story ideas to news@greene-news.com.
“We look forward to telling more stories of the people of Greene County,” Beigie said.
