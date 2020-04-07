As of press time Tuesday, Greene County had three lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, not four as previously reported by the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD).
The health department switched systems and one case was duplicated and it was not noticed until Monday, April 6, according to Kathryn Goodman, TJHD public information officer.
“While there are only three who have tested positive, there are likely other cases in Greene County,” Goodman said. “We are doing a very thorough back-tracking investigation for each case for anyone who may have been in contact with them within the past 14 days.”
Due to the small population of Greene County and small number of confirmed cases, TJHD isn’t able to release specific demographic data about local cases because of health privacy laws. However, Goodman noted the majority of the cases in the TJHD are less than 60 years old. She added that if TJHD doesn’t feel like it’s able to locate everyone that could have come into contact with an individual it will release a public statement.
TJHD is also transitioning from releasing daily numbers to numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. The department’s numbers will remain in the Virginia Department of Health figures, released by 10 a.m. daily on its website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there were a total of 3,333 lab confirmed cases in Virginia—455 more than Monday; 563 hospitalizations—66 more than Monday; and 63 deaths—9 new from Monday.
Goodman said the health department does not track recovered numbers because it does not treat individuals, like doctors and hospitals. Though by this point there are likely those who would be considered recovered, a bulk of cases in Virginia have happened in the past week or week and a half. The recovered numbers would also not include those who are asymptomatic.
In the meantime, Goodman said the TJHD highly recommends everyone stay home.
“Staying home is the number one way to protect you and your loved ones right now,” she said. “Staying home is also the number one way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.”
Goodman said the TJHD now recommends people wear cloth face coverings/masks while in public settings.
“If you need to leave your home, please take action to slow the spread by wearing a cloth face covering in public spaces, keep at least six feet of physical distances and wash your hands,” Goodman said. “The general public should not wear surgical masks or N95 respirators. These are critical supplies that must be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders and other frontline staff, as recommended by current CDC guidance. We are so very thankful for the people who are following the guidelines.”
