The Greene County Toy Lift site collected nearly 4,000 toys last Friday and increased the cash intake by 10% over 2018. The items collected stay within Greene County to help make the holiday more merry for local kids. There are always fun adventures at the Toy Lift and it’s more than just a toy drop off site for Greene County. Visit the Facebook page for more information about next year’s event, which will be held the first Friday of December, and how you can volunteer to help.

