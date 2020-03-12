A continuance of the trial of a Barboursville man charged with the alleged rape of a minor from April to August was granted last week in Greene County Circuit Court.
Originally arrested in September 2019, Armando Vega Jr., 41, of Barboursville, was charged with 12 counts of rape of a 9-year-old child by a Greene County grand jury in December, according to court documents. The trial was originally scheduled for April 1-2 prior to the handing down of the additional 11 indictments.
Mike Hallahan, Vega’s attorney, filed a motion to continue due to being expected in Augusta County Circuit Court on the second day of the anticipated two-day jury trial. He had expected the case to originally be scheduled for a single day only.
Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr. granted the continuance after Vega waived his right to a speedy trial. Vega was remanded back to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where he’s been held without bond since his arrest. The trial is scheduled for Aug. 24-25 in Greene.
