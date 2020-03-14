Two Greene County residents are asking for Gov. Ralph Northam’s help to get home. Richard Brubaker, 73, and Linda Holt were aboard the Grand Princess when the novel coronavirus caused quarantines on the ship and they’re now at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, which is a long way from paradise.
Both Brubaker and Holt are healthy, but just want to come back to Greene and have asked Northam to allow them back to self-quarantine in Greene instead of in Georgia.
“I promise, I’ll stay home,” said Brubaker, who despite all that’s happened has kept his sense of humor.
Brubaker worked for Greene County Public Schools from 1969 until retirement in 2001.
He’s taken numerous cruises and never expected when he boarded the Grand Princess in late February that life would become such an “adventure.”
“I was debating before I left whether to cancel or go with it, but I figured it’d be no problem,” he said. “I had no inkling that there would have been a man on board on the previous cruise who apparently left the bug with some of the crew.”
Everybody at Dobbins appears to be in perfectly good health with no one showing any symptoms, he said.
“So, why on Earth are we here?” Brubaker asked. “No one seems to know the incubation period, but we were confined on the ship to our rooms for five days, then we’re here at Dobbins for two days before they even started counting our 14 days.”
Governors can override the requirement to stay at the compound, however. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave permission for 31 Georgian passengers to leave the compound and return to their homes on Saturday.
Brubaker sent an email to Northam on Friday and asked that others will also ask Northam to let them come home to self-quarantine. He said there are other Virginians at the compound, too.
“It was a cruise to Hawaii and the Hawaiian portion was excellent,” Brubaker said. “Of course, I can’t imagine Hawaii being anything other than that. On our way back we were to have had a port of call in Ensenada, Mexico. But a day out of Ensenada the captain came on the intercom to say we’re heading directly to San Francisco.”
He said there was an indication that some were sick but nothing too explicit.
It would have been roughly a one-day sail to San Francisco, but as the ship approached the port the captain was told he was not allowed to dock.
For about the next three days the ship sat along the west coast—with passengers confined to their rooms—until the captain was given permission to dock in Oakland on Monday, March 9.
“And then that was an interesting exercise, too, to watch the (Center for Disease Control) and the (Health and Human Services) and whoever else was out there on the dock. We docked about 12 and then the team of what must have been 75 or hundred people there, started walking around and moving in all directions, moving tents,” he said. “And they would put it here and then they would move it over to another place and after about three hours, around three o'clock or a little after the first passengers were able to disembark.”
Passengers were taken off the ship in a particular order. Those with health issues were taken first, and some by ambulance. Next, Canadians and even some British could disembark and were off the ship by around 9 p.m. that day.
On Tuesday, those going to the California bases were allowed off first. That’s the day, Tuesday, March 10 that Brubaker was given his “tag” around a quarter to 11 with a note that said the baggage must be out by 11 o’clock.
“I had 15 minutes to get it out of there, which I did because I had already taken care of it,” he said. “We were instructed to always keep at least six feet between us.”
At the very bottom of the steps their temperatures were taken, and they were asked whether they had any symptoms, which they did not. They went to the tent where they had to show their passports and say where they were going. And they each had a yellow piece of tape placed on them. Then they were all packed closely in a bus.
“And it was on the bus that I learned that I was in fact coming to Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. I had no inkling of that until I got on the bus,” he said. “The bus took us to the airport, with police escort no less. We had to just sit on the bus for probably 30 to 45 minutes before we even left the port, which I thought was also kind of interesting when we were supposed to be so contaminated. So, we got to the airport and at the airport, we sit on the bus for another 30-45 minutes waiting for the luggage to come and I think there was another bus that was supposed to be on the same aircraft.”
The plane had three seats on each side.
“There, again, we were all packed in like sardines,” he laughed. “Of course, we were supposed to wear masks so that we don’t contaminate each other.”
They arrived at Dobbins around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
“They took our medical history, our temperature and then fed us sandwiches at three o’clock in the morning,” he said. “They gave us our room assignments and we were put on another bus to drive us over to the compound.”
Brubaker said the compound consists of three three-story buildings with efficiency rooms, surrounded by a fence.
“I have to say that accommodations are relatively comfortable; I don’t have complaints about that,” he said. “But the CDC or whoever the powers that be really were not prepared for such an influx of people and how to deal with them. We have our rooms and we do get three meals a day delivered to our rooms. They take our temperature morning and evening and so long as we have our masks on we can go out and walk around a little bit, but we cannot go out of our fenced area.”
Brubaker said the way the passengers were treated hasn’t been in a “a manner that’s what I would consider American.”
He does, however, acknowledge that those making these decisions are probably figuring their way through it just as the passengers are.
However, there is garbage collecting in the halls because no one was coming to collect it. On Thursday people did come in hazmat suits to collect the trash.
“But no one comes into the rooms,” he said. “They’re not changing bed linens or towels or anything of that sort.”
Town meetings are held with the roughly 250 staying at the compound, but so far, they have been held outdoors with no microphone or megaphone, making it difficult to hear. Some of the passengers haven’t received their luggage and medications.
Brubaker said he doesn’t fear he’s been exposed to the virus and said other than a lack of coffee and his key not working for his room correctly, he doesn’t have major complaints.
“I feel fortunate that I really have no major concerns and I’m able to stand as an observer and just see the absurdity of much of what’s happening. It’s really, really crazy,” he said. “But I do think those folks who need insulin and who need their medicines, there’s just no excuse for them not to be attended to.”
Brubaker has no doubt he’ll cruise again.
“I do enjoy cruising and I realize this is totally unnatural,” he said. “Whenever I hear of anyone in quarantine again, though, I will think about them seriously. I've also decided that I definitely don't ever want to be incarcerated; this is as close to that as I ever want to come. The freedoms have been definitely been taken away, that's for sure. As I see it, for absolutely no reason whatsoever.”
To contact Northam, visit https://www.governor.virginia.gov/constituent-services/communicating-with-the-governors-office/.
