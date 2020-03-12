United Christian Academy (UCA) art teacher Tammy Hornek has created an online gallery of roughly 1,400 student artworks so far in just one school year using online gallery creator Artsonia.com.
With only 41 students in her art class in the fall and 35 this spring, the new teacher relies on the online gallery’s unique utility to help her in grading student work. However, she never expected it to grow so large so quickly.
At first, Hornek used the app to have students upload images of their homework so she could keep them organized by class and assignment for grading purposes. Work the students are especially proud of can also be shared with parents and other family members near and far, and parents can leave encouraging comments on their child’s artwork to help bolster self-esteem for the artist.
Artsonia, which is free for schools and parents to use, allows a family member to sign up for notifications each time their child uploads a new piece to their gallery.
“It’s a pet peeve as a parent,” Hornek said. “Kids in school would create things and by the time it got home it had been shoved in a book bag or a locker … or there’s just so much of it you don’t know what to do with it all.”
Hornek participated in an online art teacher conference last year and heard about the gallery software from fellow teachers.
“It’s amazing to look at my students’ digital portfolios and see how their artistic ability has grown throughout the school year,” she said. “Creating digital portfolios makes assessments easy.”
Having taught painting classes for years as an independent business owner, this year is her first time teaching in a school setting. Both of her children attend UCA, and she wanted to give back to the school that has done so much for her family.
“Personally as a young artist, I was very gifted, but I don’t have very many of my artworks because I was too young to think about keeping them,” she said.
With Artsonia, the student keeps their account even after they’ve switched schools or graduated so they can share that painting with their family and look back on the progress they’ve made over the years.
“I don’t only want to teach them art; I want to teach them that they can do something more with it,” Hornek said. “Teaching them how to get a good photo, to turn it in to something that can be printed … it feeds in to my goal of teaching.”
Having an online gallery also helps students be seen as professionals as they apply to college or for creative jobs after graduating from UCA.
Through Artsonia, parents can buy keepsakes of their children’s artwork to post in the home or give as gifts, such as mugs or T-shirts. From every sale, Artsonia gives 20% of the proceeds back to the school, to be used to purchase art supplies and support arts programs in schools around the country. Since 2000, Artsonia has given back more than $10 million to art classrooms.
“They love having a digital portfolio that they can share with their loved ones,” Hornek said. “Family members often leave comments that give students so much more confidence in their artistic ability.”
Hornek began by using a smartphone or camera to take photos of the student artwork. However, the quality of the photos was not always the best due to lighting and various other challenges of doing it this way. When she contacted Artsonia customer support after one ordered product did not print well, they sent her a mount for an iPad to help in capturing photos of the artwork more clearly.
Later, after receiving some fundraising dollars as a result of her students’ work, Hornek was able to purchase a high-quality document scanner, enabling them to capture the most high-definition images of all types of artwork for the gallery.
“As a parent, having that is kind of priceless,” she said. “At first I was using phones, some of them are kind of everyday sketchbook assignments, but for some projects that we did, using the document scanner I was able to get really good pictures of it.
“I do what I would have wanted out of an art class when I was a kid,” she continued. “I feel like—especially for artists—they pour their heart and soul into a piece, and it should have an opportunity to be viewed. Some parents really miss that, but true confidence is instilled in an artist in the opportunity to display their work and get positive feedback.”
Artsonia also has national contests for an artist of the week. Every week, contributors are randomly selected in each age category because “every student deserves a day in the limelight.” That student’s artwork is showcased, and the school has a chance to vote for their classmate to be selected as the artist of the week across all of Artsonia. Winners get even more money for their school and for the student to purchase art supplies. Three of Hornek’s students have already been nominated for this honor, and 51 have earned participation awards on Artsonia this year.
Hornek teaches art to students in sixth through 12th grades, some of whom have never had the opportunity to do any kind of art before.
“I kind of had to start at the basics with all the grades, and then next year the plan is to have an advanced art class,” Hornek said.
The administration at the school has been incredibly supportive of the new program, going so far as to rearrange bell schedules to allow students to spend half a day working on painting.
“I can’t imagine doing a whole painting with these kids in a 40-minute class,” Hornek said. “So on Monday she had all art students dismissed from their classes and they got to come straight in to the cafeteria and then we painted all the way up until lunch … it’s really cool that she supported that and let us have that time.”
At the high school level, Hornek has taken art students on a field trip to Baltimore to practice graffiti, and the middle school students took a local trip to the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville to practice chalk graffiti on the Freedom of Speech chalkboard wall.
“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “Teachers like Tammy — who are passionate about the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art – move that mission forward.”
You can view the online gallery at https://www.artsonia.com/schools/school.asp?id=173954.
