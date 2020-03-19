The U.S. Postal Service is proposing the relocation of the Dyke Post Office, to a yet-to-be-determined location as close as reasonably possible to the current site.
This relocation project would provide full continuity of service and would consist of procuring a suitable alternate location, preparing the new location for use as a Post Office then transitioning services to the new facility. The Postal Service would continue retail services in the current Post Office located at 8607 Dyke Road, Dyke, VA 22935 until the new Post Office is up and running.
If the move is approved, there would be no impact on letter carrier delivery to Dyke residents and businesses. There would be no change to Post Office Box numbers or ZIP Codes.
Public input on this relocation is welcome. A public meeting will be held to explain the proposal and hear comments at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Dyke Volunteer Fire Department located at 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke, VA 22935. Written comments are also being accepted for 30 days following the public meeting. Please submit written comments to:
Richard Hancock
Real Estate Specialist
U.S. Postal Service
PO Box 27497
Greensboro, NC 27498-1103
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
