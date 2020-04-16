COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District
What are your top concerns right now?
I am concerned that people need to realize it is still critically important that everyone stay focused on the “social distancing, stay home when you are sick and wash your hands” messages put forth by your local health department.
After COVID-19 peaks in Virginia and across the U.S., what must we do to prevent the virus from flaring up again?
That question is difficult to answer. If a great number of people end up being exposed and infected with the virus, there may be a “herd immunity” effect and there would likely not be a large flare-up. If that is not the case, then there certainly could be outbreaks again, at least until a vaccine or therapeutics are developed. How to mitigate against these would be policy decisions that reside at the state and federal level.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that we wear face coverings in public. Why is that important right now?
The recommendation from the CDC is to wear cloth face coverings (not surgical masks or N-95 respirators) in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies. It is important to realize that this recommendation was made not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus, but to prevent the wearer from spreading the virus when they may already be infected but asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.
Here are the CDC guidelines on face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html
Under what circumstances could someone reuse a mask or homemade face covering?
Here are the guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. Washing them routinely depending on the frequency of use is how the CDC words the guidance.
If people are wearing masks, do they still need to follow social distancing guidelines?
Yes, because distancing still is the more effective means of preventing transmission.
Do you think social distancing is working in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District?
I believe so. One thing that leads me to believe this is that anecdotally the physicians in the area are seeing much less in the way of regular colds and sniffles, a side effect of people staying away from each other.
It is important for everyone to realize that we will see cases and fatalities rise in the short term, even though we are trying to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
We will see the peak of deaths lag behind the peak of cases by one to two weeks. Why can’t we stop these numbers from climbing? That’s because what we are observing today was already set in motion about two weeks ago—the transmission of the virus in cases today has already taken place about two weeks in the past; it then took roughly one week to incubate and cause symptoms (if there were going to be any symptoms); it then generally took another week for samples to be taken and test results to return back positive.
Further, we cannot undo what has already taken place over the course of the past 14 days, including all the way up to the present moment; we can only mitigate the spread of the virus from this moment onward.
Therefore, for the same reasons as above, we will likely only be able to discern the results of our current mitigation efforts roughly seven to 14 days from now. The good news is that in spite of the near-term numbers, we are seeing a levelling off of the rate of new cases. Social distancing began about three weeks ago. If it were perfect, this pandemic would be about over. It can never be perfect, but what we are seeing, and will see, are the effects of these actions that have been underway for several weeks. We’ve also seen estimates of numbers of deaths nationwide dropping as well.
So in essence, the data we are seeing now is reflective of what was occurring two weeks ago. What the data will look like in two weeks will depend on what we do today. I believe the enemy is losing the battle and the key to winning this battle is to press the attack when the enemy is retreating. We all need to work even harder on our community mitigation strategies to complete this fight. As we do so and get through these next few days and weeks, we’ll emerge at the other end having done what was right and best for our community.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following:
• Stay home as much as possible. This is especially important if you are sick.
• If you must go out for essential trips like resupplying groceries, wear a cloth face covering.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
• Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of 10 or more.
