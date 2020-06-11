From left to right, Anytime Fitness-Ruckersville staff members John Garner, Billy Cathey, Mike Vacco, Lisa Taylor and Vinny Taylor spent the week rearranging gym equipment prior to reopening, in order to comply with Va. Phase Two guidelines to keep patrons at least 10 feet apart at all times. They are excited to be able to welcome new and returning members back to the gym after a long absence. (Since you cannot see their smiling faces behind the masks, all waved for the camera.)