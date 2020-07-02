Walton named principal of William Monroe Middle School

“If you’re trying to achieve, there will be roadblocks. I’ve had them; everybody has had them. But obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” – Michael Jordan
Dr. Brenda Walton’s favorite quote reflects her attitude toward her recent appointment as principal of William Monroe Middle School and her recognition that middle school is an especially challenging time in adolescents’ lives.
“As a school principal, I want to ensure that each and every child feels valued and supported, even when faced with challenges,” she said. “I want them to know, I am here and I’ve got you.”
Walton has 24 years of experience working in education and has served as Director of Teaching and Learning for Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) for the past four years. Prior to her work in Greene County, she served as a middle school principal at S.G. Stewart Middle School in Augusta County for four years and as an assistant principal for seven years before that. She also has nine years of experience as a middle school math teacher.
Walton earned her Bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from Bridgewater College in 1995, her Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia in 2003 and her Doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Shenandoah University in 2012.
In the new role, Walton said she hopes to help develop the relationships between students, parents and teachers.
“I hope to develop a school community specifically designed to support the academic and social-emotional needs of today’s adolescents,” she said. “Learners will engage in innovative academic experiences, daily advisory time and a robust related arts and physical fitness program. The middle school experience will strongly support the growth and development of each and every learner.”
While she is tackling the role at a uniquely difficult time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with the challenge of preparing for a safe return to school in the fall, Walton feels confident that Greene County educators and administrators are up to the challenge.
“While we are facing an unprecedented time in education, I am confident all members of Greene County Schools will quickly adapt to new practices and continue to provide a quality education for all students,” she said.
For parents, the return to school and the myriad forms it might take depending on the governor of Virginia’s recommendations, the Virginia Department of Education and the Greene County School Board present a sense of unease about the future for Greene County students. To these concerned parents, Walton had the following to say:
“First and foremost, the division wants to ensure a safe return for students and staff. With the guidelines set forth by the governor and state superintendent, procedures will be put into place to address any areas of concern. Parents are encouraged to complete the survey provided by the school division to share thoughts regarding the reopening of schools in the fall. In the coming months, additional opportunities will be provided to obtain parental input.”
Despite the special challenges faced this year, Walton looks forward to the opportunity to put her experience into practice and will rely on the positive relationships fostered in the schools and the community over the past four years in the Director of Teaching and Learning role.
“The support from the community for our schools is what makes Greene County unique and was a large part in my decision to return to serving in the role of principal,” she said. “I began my teaching career in a middle school and I am passionate about the growth and development of this specific age group.”
Walton lives in Greene County with her husband of 25 years, Quentin, and has two college-aged children and a dog named Howard.
