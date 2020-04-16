William Monroe High School grad and local resident Scott Hodgson, 33, was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1. It came back negative, but here is a firsthand look at what the process is like and the environment at UVA Hospital as of last week.
It all started with an ear infection caused by a combination of the flu and allergies.
“I have an ear infection, and I couldn’t be seen at my doctor’s office because I had a cough (from allergies) so I had no choice but to go to the ER and be screened,” said Hodgson, who is a military veteran and works for the Virginia department of transportation’s research council.
After testing positive for Flu A two weeks prior and taking time off work to recover, Hodgson began to develop an ear infection. After several days of self-care, he finally called his doctor’s office when the pain became unbearable.
“I waited a couple days to call my doctor’s office,” he said. “They told me that since I have a cough, regardless of the cause, I must go to the emergency room and be screened.” Although skeptical at first, the doctors convinced him it would be better to get checked just in case rather than risk being out and about while sick, and Hodgson consented.
“UVA’s health professionals are doing everything necessary to protect themselves and the public during this crisis,” he continued. “The procedures that the nurses and doctors take are quite intense. When you first enter the emergency room, you’re taken into a private room after being given a mask and covered in sanitizer. You sit down on the bed and they close the door and isolate you from the rest of the department; the doctor then calls you on a phone in the room to take your history to understand whether they need to take extra precautions as far as COVID-19.”
Because of his cough and other respiratory symptoms, it was decided to proceed with the test.
“The tests involve them taking a plastic syringe—there’s no needle—and extracting sputum and mucus from my nose,” Hodgson said. “It’s quite uncomfortable, but after they put (the sample) into a bag and send it to the lab, everything is wiped down again and again.”
Hodgson, who had already been working in isolation in his laboratory, stayed at home until he was given the all-clear from his doctor. He was also given antibiotics for his ear infection and was told that it was perfectly safe to take over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen (despite recent articles circulating saying that ibuprofen could possibly aggravate COVID-19 symptoms).
As of April 1, UVA hospital was still relatively empty and still had adequate supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, though Hodgson noted that all the medical staff he saw seemed overworked and exhausted. He plans to send the department some lunch catering as thanks for all their hard work.
“Seeing as how UVA has not been hit yet by a peak or surge, our hospital is well equipped and well supplied,” he said. “Also, being a teaching hospital, they have extra supplies.” While those supplies will not last forever, it is heartening to hear firsthand that our local hospital is doing all they can to prepare for what lies in the weeks to come.
Thanks to Mr. Hodgson for providing this firsthand look at the testing procedure and best wishes for a speedy recovery.
