WMHS girls represent Greene in All-Va Choir

On Feb. 8, two students from William Monroe High School were selected to participate in the 2020 All-Virginia Chorus, the first to make it this far in Greene for the past several years.
Only those students who have successfully placed in the district choir (chosen via audition) and who are recommended by their choral director may audition for All-State. Juniors Eva Strait and Shannon Kane were among five students who attended the rigorous auditions at Charlottesville High School on the morning of Feb. 6, and were recognized during the district choir event at Fluvanna County High School two days later.
“I personally didn’t think I was going to get in to All-State and then when they said my name it was kind of like a surreal moment just because I feel like our school doesn’t have very many people each year that represent our school at All-State Choir,” Strait said.
“I also did not think I was going to make it,” Kane said. “I actually thought I did really bad at my audition, and from auditioning last year I kind of knew how the audition was going to be, but then when they said my name I was just like, I didn’t know how to comprehend it because the entire day I didn’t think I was going to make it but then I did. It was so crazy.”
Nathan Whittaker, who is the only music teacher at the high school, helps students prepare for auditions for district and All-State Band and Choir in between teaching guitar classes, piano classes, concert band, marching band, chorus, and helping with both vocal rehearsals and the pit orchestra for the school’s spring musical.
“The district and state requirements are that your vocalists have to perform a prepared solo, and it’s actually the same solo for the district and state level. And then they also have to prepare sight singing,” Whittaker said. “So, a lot of the solo preparation we’ll do that in class, but then they still have to be able to perform it on their own so that means they have to take it home and practice it.”
While the prepared piece can be practiced along with a recorded accompaniment, sight singing is a skill that’s harder to practice ahead of a big audition.
“Sight singing is being able to study a piece for about 30 seconds and then you perform that piece,” Whittaker explained. “It’s an eight measure long piece written in the vocalist’s range that the vocalist has never seen before. They have 30 seconds to study it, they’re given a starting pitch, and then they have to perform it from there, so that includes reading the pitches, seeing the pitch relationships, and then of course reading the rhythms as well. And of course the difficulty goes up, so the district sight singing is not as challenging as the state sight singing.”
Kane and Strait will be traveling to Richmond for three days at the end of April to rehearse and perform with the other top choir students from across Virginia.
“April 23 to 25 they go to Richmond and the event in Richmond includes the all state band as well as the all state choir so it is a very large event,” Whittaker said. “They go into rehearsals, they perform a concert at the end of the event, and then for the directors there’s professional development opportunities, so it’s almost like a mini conference for the directors of students who make it in.”
The opportunity to showcase the talent of his students is one of the greatest reasons to become a music teacher, according to Whittaker.
“It’s a huge honor for the school; but really it’s more of an honor for Shannon and Eva; you know they’ve put in the work to prepare the audition piece, to focus in on their sight-singing, to just develop themselves vocally,” he said. “I prepped everybody for the All-State audition and we did some sight-singing examples like they would see in the all state audition, but a lot of that also has to be work that they do outside of their class on their own, and clearly they are very motivated to put that work in so that they could make it in.”
The two young ladies are very much looking forward to the opportunity to grow their musical talents. Kane looks forward to “the entire atmosphere of it because obviously I don’t get to be in a giant choir every day. Just having that many people who really enjoy what they’re doing and really want to be there, it’s like so cool.”
Strait agrees: “I’m excited for the experience and I’m excited to just sit there and look around at all the people around me and know, we all were the ones chosen for this, and I’m a part of this, and I get to be in Richmond for a few days with one of my best friends to do something that I love and it’s just very exciting and fulfilling.”
“I think a lot of students feel that way, that music is their community,” said Whittaker. “And I tell the eighth-graders who are considering the music program, you can come in and you have an instant family. Instant friends. Because we’re very much a team, just like a basketball team or football team, we’re also a team and we are a family.”
Upcoming music events at the high school include district band and choir, the school’s annual arts festival on March 21 (at which several students will perform), the spring musical with performances at 7 p.m. March 26–28 and 2 p.m. on March 29, pre-assessment concerts for both choir and band on March 5 and the spring concerts for band, choir and guitar on April 28.
