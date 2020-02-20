Voice of Democracy scholarship

Lauren Reynolds earned a $30,000 scholarship as part of “Voice of Democracy” competition.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Virginia Congressman Denver L. Riggleman III held an awards ceremony to celebrate those from the 5th Congressional District who had earned his nominations to four U.S. Service Academies (U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy).

Two William Monroe High School seniors were honored with a nomination to the class of 2024: Joseph Flynn of Barboursville earned nominations to all four academies, while Connor Wilson of Ruckersville earned a West Point nomination.

In addition to their nominations, two students were honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars through their “Voice of Democracy” scholarship program. An audio-essay contest for high school students, each year the program provides more than $1.9 million in scholarship money to students across the country.

The first-place winner in the nation wins a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to their university, college or vocational school, based on the evaluation of his or her democratic or patriotic-themed recorded essay. The theme for 2019-20 was “What Makes America Great.”

Lauren Reynolds was this year’s winner, with Joseph Flynn a runner up.

