On Saturday, Feb. 8, Virginia Congressman Denver L. Riggleman III held an awards ceremony to celebrate those from the 5th Congressional District who had earned his nominations to four U.S. Service Academies (U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy).
Two William Monroe High School seniors were honored with a nomination to the class of 2024: Joseph Flynn of Barboursville earned nominations to all four academies, while Connor Wilson of Ruckersville earned a West Point nomination.
In addition to their nominations, two students were honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars through their “Voice of Democracy” scholarship program. An audio-essay contest for high school students, each year the program provides more than $1.9 million in scholarship money to students across the country.
The first-place winner in the nation wins a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to their university, college or vocational school, based on the evaluation of his or her democratic or patriotic-themed recorded essay. The theme for 2019-20 was “What Makes America Great.”
Lauren Reynolds was this year’s winner, with Joseph Flynn a runner up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.