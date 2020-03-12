William Monroe Middle School student Akhil Marri placed first in the junior division for the energy and transportation category at the regional science fair at John Paul Jones Arena March 4 with his project, “The effects of different materials as a cathode and anode to produce electricity in a hydrogen fuel cell.”
The 39th annual Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair included public, private and homeschooled students from Albemarle, Charlottesville, Greene, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Stafford, King George, Spotsylvania, Louisa, Fluvanna, and Nelson Counties. With hundreds of participants designing, implementing and presenting original research, Marri was the only student from Greene County to participate in the event this year.
Projects ranged from the genetic study of tumorigenesis of cancer cells, to using new software techniques to evaluate brain scans to identify cancerous tumors, to the study of homemade filters for water filtration. Dozens of judges from the local area participated including UVA research scientists, NGIC, biotechnology firms, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, cybersecurity firms and software companies.
Dr. Elizabeth Alcorn, a fair judge representing the Virginia Dental Association, met up with Marri at the event on March 4.
“I was impressed that despite no assistance… from his teachers or school, he and his parents took the initiative to register and participate in this vital education event,” Alcorn said.
