William Monroe Middle School held its annual History Night last Thursday. Students presented their National History Day (NHD) projects they’ve worked on since the start of the school year. The theme this year is “Breaking Barriers in History.”
This is the school’s 10th year participating in the national competition and more than 550 in total have participated in NHD. WMMS has had 109 District Four NHD winners, taking 72 projects to the state competition. There have been 42 student state winners, taking 24 projects to the national NHD competition, where one placed third for individual performance and there was a fourth-place group performance winner. There have been two Outstanding Affiliate Awards for the state of Virginia and there was an honorary performance for the National Parks Director and Kenneth Behring. Projects have also won special state awards, including: the Virginia History Award; Sons of the American Revolution Award; General Douglas MacArthur Foundation Military History Award; and Women in History Award.
More than 50 students presented exhibits, documentaries, performances, websites or research papers for parents, teachers and the community at large on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The following projects won awards:
Greene County Historical Society Awards
- Ruth Reid for her paper “Andy Warhol: Thinking Outside the ‘Can’vas”
- Sujash Joseph for his website “Yuri Gagarin and His Flight to Greatness”
- Wyatt Moses and Sean Payne for their exhibit “The Holocaust”
- Luca Bizzari, Joshua Carruthers and Ansel Chacko for their documentary “The Wright Brothers: Letting Their Dreams Take Flight”
- Lila Edwards and Kate Kougher for their performance “The Miracle Drug”
Greene County Chamber of Commerce Award
- Ruth Reid for her paper “Andy Warhol: Thinking Outside the ‘Can’vas”
The Woman’s Club of Greene County Awards
- Akhil Marri for his documentary “Atlantic to Pacific Building the Panama Canal”
- Amy Genz, Thomas Traber and Rayanna Yowell for their website “Foundations of Modern Technology”
- Lila Edwards and Kate Kougher for their performance “The Miracle Drug”
- Carmen Fisher for her exhibit “The Cells that Defy Mortality”
- Ruth Reid for her paper “Andy Warhol: Thinking Outside the ‘Can’vas”
Montpelier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Award
- Caroline Bruton for her documentary “Penicillin: Breaking Bacterial Barriers”
WMMS Principals’ Awards
- Caroline Bruton for her documentary “Penicillin: Breaking Bacterial Barriers”
- Miryam Reid for her documentary “Silence=Death: Aids Activities Break Barriers
- Rhylie Shifflett for his exhibit “The Battle of Midway”
- Kayla Shaller for her exhibit “Night Witches: the World’s First Female Combat Pilots”
- Carmen Fisher for her exhibit “The Cells that Defy Mortality”
- Amy Genz, Thomas Traber and Rayanna Yowell for their website “Foundations of Modern Technology”
- Ruth Reid for her paper “Andy Warhol: Thinking Outside the ‘Can’vas”
- Izzy Strickland for her performance “Hedy Lamarr: The Mind Behind the Face”
- Sophie Mellott and Leeah Toliver for their performance “Berkeley v. Bacon: Attempting to Break a Barrier”
Greene County Lions Award
- Amy Genz, Thomas Traber and Rayanna Yowell for their website “Foundations of Modern Technology”
NHD Alumni Awards
- Amy Genz, Thomas Traber and Rayanna Yowell for their website “Foundations of Modern Technology”
- Ruth Reid for her paper “Andy Warhol: Thinking Outside the ‘Can’vas”
- Akhil Marri for his documentary “Atlantic to Pacific Building the Panama Canal”
- Sujash Joseph for his website “Yuri Gagarin and His Flight to Greatness”
- Miryam Reid for her documentary “Silence=Death: Aids Activities Break Barriers
- Wyatt Moses and Sean Payne for their exhibit “The Holocaust”
- Rhylie Shifflett for his exhibit “The Battle of Midway”
- Greyson Martz, Sophie Traber and Kahlan Northington for their exhibit “A New Beginning, The Thirteenth Amendment”
All the students will head to District Four Contest at the University of Virginia on Tuesday, March 10 at the University of Virginia.
