A North Garden man is facing forcible sodomy charges in Greene County after the county sheriff’s office investigated an incident involving a juvenile, police said Tuesday.

Matthew B. Lively, 19, was arrested Friday, investigators said. He is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Lively’s case is in Greene County Domestic and Juvenile Relations Court because of the victim's age, authorities said.

Greene County Sheriff’s officials declined to release more information about the incident that led to charges against Lively.

