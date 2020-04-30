September 10, 1935 - Thursday, April 23, 2020 Stephen Brian Birchell, 84, of Greene County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born on September 10, 1935, he was the son of Stephen and Marie Birchell. He was preceded in death by both parents and his grandson, Andrew Lawrence Strauss. Stephen grew up in Long Island, N.Y., where he met his wife, Marguerite. While raising their family, and after starting several successful businesses, newspapers dubbed Stephen the "Man with the Midas Touch." Stephen moved to Barboursville, Virginia, in 1989 and developed Preddy Creek and Hancock Farms, as well as constructed, owned, and managed Countryside Enterprises in Ruckersville, Va. He employed many local residents and was well known for his quiet, generous nature. Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Stephen was a devoted husband and father, much beloved by his family. Those who knew Steve would tell you of his passion for collecting cars, his love of horses, and the pride he took meticulously caring for his farm in Orange County, Va. Steve could often be seen enjoying a quiet Virginia afternoon on his front porch. His years of retirement were spent painting innumerable landscapes. Stephen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marguerite Birchell; his daughters, Sharon Jacobs and husband, Roger Jacobs, Denise Kilmer and husband, Geoffrey Kilmer, and Renee Birchell; as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Legacy Hospice and his caregiver Michelle Sims for their kindness and help during our most difficult time. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Stephen will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research found at michaeljfox.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillandwood.com. HIll & Wood Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
