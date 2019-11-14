Patricia "Patty" Brent Birckhead DeCourcy, 64, of Ruckersville, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1955, in Charlottesville, to Thomas Henry Birckhead and Patricia Jane Morris Birckhead. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; father-in-law, Harold DeCourcy; a great-niece, Mikala Brooke Keyton; and her beloved dogs. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Philip R. DeCourcy; and a daughter, Stephanie B. Nagel of Milford. She also leaves behind her cherished dogs, Otis and Balie-Jane; a sister, Tammy Birckhead of Ruckersville; nieces, Jennifer Ranney of Palmyra and Katelynn Sherrill (Mark) of Stuarts Draft; nephews, Jason Keyton of Roanoke and Joshua Daughtry of Ruckersville; great-nephews, Caleb, Ryan, Hunter, and James; mother-in-law, Phyllis DeCourcy of Waynesboro; sister-in-law, Kristi DeCourcy (Jake) of Blacksburg; brother-in-law, John Daughtry of Ruckersville; brother-in-law, Donald DeCourcy (Xueying Huang) and their children, Blair, Rachel, and Jayme; and many other family and friends. Patty was employed for 39 years with the University of Virginia, three years at the PVCC Giuseppe Center where she also earned her Associates Degree in 2015. As the people person she was, her last position at The Harbor at the Renaissance, where she was the receptionist, allowed her to work closely and make many lasting impressions on patients, families, and especially the staff. She was a member of Preddy Creek Baptist Church where she loved serving the Lord, performing mission work and her church family. She had a love for all animals especially her dogs, the beautiful sound of the ocean, all children, especially Cassidi and David Hines and their parents, Jonathan and Mandy, the UVA Wahoos and Green Bay Packers. She had a passion to crochet and make many other types of crafts which she sold at area craft shows. Her favorite thing on Sundays was to attend church and take spontaneous trips with her husband Phil not knowing where they would end up. Speaking from my heart, "Words cannot describe the love I have for you, Phil. We have been through many life challenges together and I love you for taking such good care of me." To my beloved daughter, Stephanie, "I love you with all my heart. You do a great job taking care of all God's creatures and I am so proud at how you stayed faithful and followed your dream." The family would like to extend their gratitude to the compassionate care of the Martha Jefferson Oncology Clinic, Cornell Unit, and Hospice of the Piedmont that was given to our family during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Greene County Animal Shelter. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va. A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens at a later date, officiated by Pastor Jane Cicione. A reception will follow at Preddy Creek Baptist Church, 4394 Stony Point Road, Barboursville, VA 22923, immediately following the ceremony. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
