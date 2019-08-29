UNITY, Va. Wilma Bishop-Powell, 63, went to be with her Father in heaven on July 12, 2019. Wilma lived her entire life in Unity, Virginia. She was a devoted mother, loving wife, longtime member of Rock Church, and friend to all who knew her. She was a 1974 graduate of Southampton High School and had retired from BB&T after 30 years in the banking industry. Wilma was predeceased by her father, Elliot Story and her sister, Valerie Morris. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Norris Powell; mother, Avis Story; son, Dylan Bishop (Donna); daughter, Danielle Caulder; granddaughters, Tiffany Caudler, Kateland Caulder, and Harley Bishop; great-grandson, Mason Griffin; brother, Doug Story (Pamela); brother-in-law, Allan Morris; seven nieces and nephews, and two great-nephews. A celebration of Wilma's life was held July 15, 2019, at Rock Church of Franklin, Va. Burial followed at Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
