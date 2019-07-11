Beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandma, sister, and friend, Pauline Clarke Myers Blakey, 89, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, at the Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on April 17, 1930, in Barboursville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Montzeree M. Myers and Sallie Clarke Myers. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Yelverton C. "YC" Blakey, whom she married on August 24, 1947. Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Yelverton C. Blakey Jr., (Donna), Montzeree C. Blakey (BJ), and Paul M. Blakey. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Alicia Khetle, Jonathan Blakey (Jamie), Austen Blakey (Savee), and Kristen Blakey. Pauline was blessed with eight great-grandchildren whom she adored, Cameron Blakey, Syed Hussain, Sumaiya Hussain, Sona Khetle, Emma Blakey, Barrett Blakey, Shelby Blakey, and Axel Blakey. Pauline also leaves behind her loving sister, Mary "Mackie" Maupin, who was always a very special part of her life. Following graduation from Orange County High School, Pauline married "YC" Blakey. They made their home in Stanardsville, VA where they raised three sons, all of whom came to recognize a special "eye nod" which could mean something was funny, or you were in trouble! Pauline was a retired bookkeeper and secretary at the William Monroe High School in Stanardsville. In her younger days, she was an artist, local mail carrier and also had a barber shop in the basement of her home where she cut hair and enjoyed conversing with many who also became friends. From a very young age, Pauline loved riding horses and owned several during her lifetime, but her favorite was her first, whom she named "Lady." During Pauline's retirement years, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and cooking delicious meals the old-fashioned way for her growing family. Her immediate and extended family members were the recipients of her wonderful meals and the bonus was that she graciously shared these recipes! Most especially, she loved sharing lots of time with her treasured grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each one held a special place in her heartthey are her legacy. Special thanks to Pauline's home caregivers; Carolyn Berry, Janet Frye, Robin Lindsey and Candace Mallory for their exceptional devotion and friendship, and for the wonderful care and kindness from the nurses and staff at the Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Memorial donations may be made to one of the following, Greene County Rescue Squad, 9845 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville, VA 22973, or The Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 213, Free Union, VA 22940. At Pauline's request, there will be no funeral and interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va., where online condolences may be shared.
