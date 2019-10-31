Ethyle Cole Giuseppe passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 101. She was the daughter of William Franklin Cole and Edna Parrot Cole Rhodes; stepdaughter of Robert Edgar "Doc" Rhodes; and wife of Gene Giuseppe, all of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Franklin Cole, Marvin Cole, Lorraine Cole Dosher, Arvonia Cole Durrer, Eula Cole Melone; and stepbrothers and stepsisters, Mary Susan Rhodes, Robert Edgar Rhodes Jr. and Linwood Rhodes. She is survived by a son, James Giuseppe of Crimora, Va.; granddaughter, Allicia Cole Meuse; and two great-granddaughters, Zora Lee and Naomi Meuse of Cary, N.C. Ethyle graduated from William Monroe High School in Greene County in 1936 as salutatorian. In 1939, she earned a business degree from Strayer University in Washington, D.C. She was employed for thirteen years as the general manager for East Point Turkeys in Elkton. From 1972 to 1974, she served as the first County Administrator for Greene County, Va. She was next employed as an accountant for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Virginia, from which she retired in 1989. Upon retirement, Ethyle devoted herself full-time to operating her farm on South River in Greene County. Ethyle married Eugene Paul Giuseppe on February 17, 1957, and they were together for fifty years. After he retired from being a Principal of Greene County Primary School and she from her position, they traveled around the world, taking many cruises to exotic locations including Alaska, Hawaii, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Norway, China, Japan, Turkey, Russia and New Zealand. One of their most spectacular and memorable adventures was a 30 day cruise to Antarctica. The Guiseppes maintained a thriving poultry business when not traveling. Every eight weeks, they would raise 50,000 baby chicks as Cornish Hens, sending them to market at six weeks of age. They continuously nurtured a flock of 5,000 laying hens with a total of seven brooder houses. Eggs would be delivered to the hatchery in Elkton, Va. While caring for the farm over the years, Ethyle typically walked five miles a day, kept seven acres of lawn mowed, chopped thistles, picked up rocks, filled in groundhog holes, shot groundhogs, grew beautiful flowers, produced a bounty of vegetables from her garden, raised baby rabbits and peacocks and did anything that needed to be done for the farm. One of her life-long traditions was to put up 100 quarts of pickles every summer, distributing them to friends and serving them at church and catered suppers throughout Central Virginia. Ethyle was a long-time member and mainstay of her church, South River United Methodist in Greene County. Ethyle and Gene were happy to contribute to the capital improvements of the church including additions, picnic shelter, bathroom facility, kitchen, well, drain field and siding for the church. Over the years, Ethyle held many offices in the church including youth leader, adult teacher, Sunday school Superintendent, Lay Leader, Finance Chairman, Pastor Parish Committee member and Trustee. She served for many years as Treasurer for both of the churches in the Greene Charge: South River and Mount Vernon. She was a very active member and planned many functions held at the church. One of her proudest accomplishments was achieving perfect attendance at church, never missing a Sunday service for over seventy years. When not working at her church, Ethyle provided space in her home for a church pantry and clothing closet, collecting and distributing food and clothes to those in need. The community of Stanardsville benefitted greatly from Ethyle's generosity. In 2011, the Giuseppe Pavilion at the Greene County Park was completed because Ethyle felt strongly that the youth who participated in sports programs should have appropriate concessions and restroom facilities on the playing fields. Her 2012 donation of $500,000 to Piedmont Community College resulted in the creation of the Eugene Giuseppe PVCC Campus in downtown Stanardsville. The building bears her beloved husband's name and pays homage to his years of service as a Greene County educator and administrator. The private funeral service, restricted to the family, neighbors and the South River and Mount Vernon congregations will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at South River United Methodist Church, 1497 South River Road ,Stanardsville, Va. The service will be simulcast to the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center, 222 Main Street, Stanardsville, Va., to allow close friends and full public participation. Refreshments will be served after the service at both locations. The procession to Holly Memorial Gardens will begin at 1 p.m. from South River Church proceeding to the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center. Visitation and viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Pallbearers for the service will be Alton Keel, David Teel, Bobby Rhodes, David Snow, Wayne Ballard, John Keel and John Harding. Memorial contributions may be made in Ethyle's memory to South River United Methodist Church, 2282 Turkey Ridge Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973 and/or Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, Stanardsville, VA 22973 and/or Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
