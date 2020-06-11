September 9, 1962 - June 3, 2020 Sandra "Sandy" Marie Batten Good, 57, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on September 9, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., to Robert Edward "Eddie" Batten and the late Marie Davis Thomas Batten. She is survived by her son, Daniel Scott Good and wife, Jess; daughter, Elizabeth Ashley Tolson and husband, Bennie; three brothers, William "Billy" Gregory Batten, Thomas "Tommy" Edward Batten, and Norman Scott "Scotty" Batten; four grandkids who loved their Meme dearly, Shelton Ambler Tolson, Shelby Grayce Tolson, Leland James Tolson, and Abel Scott Good; two step-grandkids, Kenneth Wray Hamblin and Cale Wayne Hamblin; nephews, Stedman Michael Robert Batten, William Randolph Sloan Batten; and a special nephew who she loved as a son, Matthew Scott "Scotty" Batten who she nicknamed "Buck". Sandy loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. She enjoyed taking trips to the river and camping with her family. Sandy was known for her large yard sales and her love for her collection of "treasures" and antiques. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Hospice of the Piedmont and the additional staff and facilities that provided care and support to her and her family. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

