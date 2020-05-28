February 11, 1951 - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 John W. Harlow, 69, of Stanardsville, passed away peacefully at his home on May 20, 2020. Born on February 11, 1951, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Billy C. Harlow and Myrtle P. Harlow Jewell. He is survived by his loving daughters, Priscilla Morris and her husband, Damian, of Orange, and Tina Harlow of Stanardsville; three grandchildren, Kolby Morris, Tristan Morris and Shaelyn Haynes; two sisters, Gladys McDonald and Shirley Mills; former wife, friend and mother to his daughters, Sandra F. Jenkins of Stanardsville; dear friend of many years Nancy Hensely of Charottesville; and lifelong friends, Larry and Diana Hounshell, and Larry and Bernie Sacra. The family would like to thank Dr. McGovern and staff, Hospice of the Piedmont, in particular Jennifer Norman, Linda Grymes, Felicia Hall, Lisa Stone and chaplain Gregory Compton. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.