Travenor "Jake" Harlow Sr., 86, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1933, in Ruckersville, Va., one of thirteen children to the late S.R. and Eva Marshall Harlow. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Evelyn Morris Harlow; a son, Jake Jr. and wife, Charlotte; and two daughters, Tina Marie Boger and husband, Fred and Tammy Cox. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by three grandchildren, Trevor Harlow (Blair), Michaela Lamb (Matt), and Brooke Conley; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Lamb and Colton Conley; two sisters-in-law, Rowina Harlow of Madison, and Jeanette Harlow of Ruckersville; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Jake was owner and operated Blue Ridge Motors over 55 years and he loved the toy cars he gathered over his years. Jake served in the United States Army for eight years, he was a member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, a volunteer for 43 years, a charter and life member of the Greene County Rescue Squad, a volunteer and life member of the Ruckersville Fire Department, a member of the I.O.O.F. for many years, and a member of the Greene County Farm Bureau. To honor his wishes and for the family, a private graveside service will be held officiated by Pastor Johnny Hawkins. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Evergreen Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1468 Bacon Hollow Road, Dyke, VA 22935 fund.
Harlow, Travenor "Jake"
To plant a tree in memory of Travenor Harlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.