Arthur Allen Lamm Jr. Arthur Allen Lamm Jr., of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at age 91, in the home where he was born and lived his whole life. He was born September 27, 1928, the son of the late Arthur A. Lamm and Bessie Powell Lamm. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Ruby Friend Lamm; his daughter, Christine L. Wood and husband, Gary, of Free Union, Va.; his daughter, Grace McMillan and husband, Don, of Jupiter, Fla.; his son, John A. Lamm and wife, Brook, of Kimberly, Idaho; son, Paul R. Lamm and wife, Crystal, of Fluvanna, Va.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Daisy Harlow, Sterling Lamm, Aubrey Lamb, Clara Haney, Jesse Lamb and Ruth Gilbert. Arthur served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952. After his service he worked as a meat cutter from 1953 to 1964. In 1964 he began his 43 year career in the insurance business, where he made many lifelong friends. Arthur is a member of Bethel Baptist Church where services were conducted on Monday, December 16, 2019 with the Reverend Wendell Lamb and the Reverend David Conyers officiating. Interment followed in Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 5401 Watts Passage, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Breaking
+2
+2
+2
Most Popular
-
Hollins III, James "Jay"
-
St. Anne's graduate's family decries politicization of her killing
-
Former William Monroe star Sam Brunelle named ACC Freshman of the Week
-
Louisa 16-year-old denied mental competency hearing in first-degree murder case
-
St. Anne's-Belfield grad slain near Barnard campus in New York City
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.