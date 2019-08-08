Elizabeth Diane Brown Lawson, 53, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on February 26, 1966, in Charlottesville, Virginia, daughter of Frances Marie Brown and the late Paul Monroe Brown. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Paul Monroe Brown and her sister, Barbara Ann Garrett. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John Lawson; daughter, Pamela Patterson and her husband, Justin; son, Kenneth Lawson, all of Ruckersville, Va.; three sisters, Janice Lamm and Frances Mawyer, both of Ruckersville, Va., and Viola Knight of Crozet, Va.; brother, Paul Meadows of Ruckersville, Va.; grandchildren, Franklin, Jesse, Maverick, and McKinleigh; and many other family members and friends. Elizabeth loved to ride motorcycles with her husband, attend shooting matches and going to events with her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and nanny. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell-Davis Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.