Elwood Burton "Woody" Lester, 77, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1942, to the late John Lewis Lester and Cloa Agnes Blankenship Lester. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Halsey Lester, Claude Lester, and Paul Lester; and sister, Nellie Thomas. Woody was owner/operator of several service stations located in the Northern Virginia area. He was a member of Virginia Gasoline Retailers Association, Prince William Softball Association, any sports where the grandchildren were playing volleyball, soccer, and softball. Woody was a lifetime Redskins fan. He is survived by his wife, Deanna Mullins Lester; four daughters, Tresia Ferguson and husband, Harold, Denise Monts and husband, Sean, Jennifer Goins and husband, Steve, and Paula Stafford and husband, Jeffrey; brother, Gentry "Buddy" Lester; sister, Beulah "Beut" Yost; 15 grandchildren and their respective spouses, and 23 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18. 2020, at Stanardsville Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Wendall Lamb and Pastor Cary Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leukemia Society, Stanardsville Baptist Church, or Children's Miracle Network.
