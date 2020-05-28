Dr. Bhavani Manheim of Barboursville, Va., died peacefully on May 2, 2020, at The Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Banglador, India, on August 22, 1929, to Shankar and Lalitha Chetty. After completing her studies in India, she moved to the United States, where she taught anthropology at Arizona State University, The University of Oregon, The Semester at Sea, and following that served with the Peace Corps, in Jamacia. Her survivors include daughter, Ratri Banerjee and husband, Samuel Lowe of Syria, Va.; sister, Mangula Kemp and husband, Paul, of Florida; and stepsons, Michael Manheim and wife, Janus Cercone, and Thomas Manheim and wife, Nancy Shanfeld, of California. Bhavani enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hiking, and travel residing in Arizona, Texas, Oregon, and Virginia. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va., (434) 817-6900.

