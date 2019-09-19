If roses grow in heaven Lord, please! pick a bunch for me. Place them in my sweetie's arms and tell him they're from me. Tell him I love him and miss him and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while. Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day, but there's a ache within my heart that will never go away. Loving you always, your wife, Mary and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.