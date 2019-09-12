If roses grow in heaven Lord, please! pick a bunch for me. Place them in my sweetie's arms and tell him they're from me. Tell him I love him and miss him and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while. Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day, but there's a ache within my heart that will never go away. Loving you always, your wife, Mary and family.
