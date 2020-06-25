April 6, 1938 - June 7, 2020 Eileen Carole Moser, 82, of Locust Dale, Va. departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, Md. Eileen was born on April 6, 1938, in Camden, N.J. She was the loving daughter of the late Edward Byron Haden and Rita (Mottet) Haden. A veteran of the United States Navy, Eileen was discharged honorably in February, 1964. Eileen felt great pride in her service to our country and was a true patriot until her passing. She was an educated woman, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959. She eagerly shared her wisdom and knowledge with her students, working for seventeen years as a teacher in the Norfolk Public Schools. Following retirement, Eileen moved to Madison County, Va., where she built her log cabin, completing the interior and finishing touches on her own. Eileen was a devoted mother, grandmother and true friend, and to know her was a blessing. She loved astronomy and mathematics, so much so that she built her own telescope, grinding the lenses herself. An artistic woman, Eileen enjoyed her hobbies of woodworking, creating beautiful landscape paintings, and playing the piano. Eileen was a faithful servant and an energetic member of Madison Presbyterian Church, where she made many dear friends and where she worshipped, studied, and served. With the heart of a teacher, the soul of a sailor and love of a mother, Eileen will be truly missed. Her life was full of adventures, happiness, helpfulness, and a whole lot of love. As you look up into the night sky and see the stars shining, know that Eileen is smiling down upon you with a twinkle in her eye. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Louise Brown; her son-in-law, Phil Brown; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Haden, and Amber, all of Prince Frederick, Md.. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at Madison Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. However, due to Virginia's phase two reopening guidance, attendance will be strictly limited. Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road
Most Popular
-
'He is irreplaceable': Caroll Bickers, a longtime Central Virginia coach and administrator, dies at 68
-
Daniel Gade wins Virginia GOP bid for Senate seat held by Warner
-
Bickers, Carroll Wade
-
Ruckersville man to spend 15 years in prison in child porn case
-
Northam releases list of long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.