Philip Lee Nash, 79, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away at home with his loved ones by his side on Sunday September 29, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1939, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Frank and Lula Nash. He is survived by Glory Nash, his wife of 56 years; and daughters, Ronda Bryan and her husband, Andy and Hayley Graham and her husband, Danny. He also cherished his two grandchildren, Amber Bryan and Harrison Graham. Philip was an avid automobile enthusiast which included Nascar, Chevrolets, antique cars, and car shows. He always enjoyed fellowship with family and friends and enjoyed watching UVA basketball. He also was a lifetime member of the local Moose Lodge and member of Local #147 Operators and Engineers Norfolk, Va. Philip retired from Farmington Country Club and has enjoyed his retirement in his hometown at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Holy Memorial Gardens on Seminole Trail in Charlottesville, Va.
