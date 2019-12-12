Jack Naylor passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born June 21, 1945. He leaves behind his loving wife, Peggy Naylor; two sons, Jesse Naylor of Ruckersville, John Naylor of Fredericksburg; and two stepsons, William Foster of locust Grove, David and Jessica Foster of Louisa; an abundance of grandchildren, Dixie, Nicole, Sandra, Patricia, Phillip, Elizabeth, Brook, Allison, and Rylee; his great-grandchildren, Haylee, Connor, Bralyn, Zeanna, Mercedes and Athena. Jack work for skyline cap for 25 years dedicating his time to helping those in need in the community. Family night and funeral services will be held at Preddy funeral home in Madison, Va.
