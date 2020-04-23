July 12, 1954 - Friday, April 10, 2020 James "Jimmy" Ross Sr., 65, of Haywood, Va., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Novant Health UVA Health Systems Culpeper Medical Center. He was born on July 12, 1954, to the late Henry P. and Emily L. Ross in Washington D.C. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Joyce T. Ross of Haywood and son, James R. Ross, II. Services are private. Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family. An online guestbook and tributewall are available at www.vacremationservice.com Virginia Cremation Service 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701

To plant a tree in memory of James Ross, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries