Harold Curtis Shifflett, 84, of Old Rapidan Road, Orange, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. Born on January 28, 1936, in Orange County, he was the son of Kell Jackson Shifflett and Ossie Mae Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Brown Shifflett; his second wife, Gertie Thomas Shifflett; a grandchild, Peggy Marie Engel; and four brothers, Lacy Shifflett, Bradford Shifflett, Carroll Shifflett, and John Paul "Sugar" Shifflett. He was a retired logger, and was a member of the Wolftown Pentecostal Chapel. He is survived by a son, Michael C. Shifflett and wife, Debbie, of Orange; a daughter, Rebecca Jo Engel and husband, Chuck, of Orange; two stepdaughters, Mary Sorrell Long of Orange, and Gayle Collier and husband, Larry, of Orange; a grandchild, Charles Curtis Engel; a step grandchild, Robert B. Sorrell and wife, Amanda; a great-grandchild, Nora H. Sorrell; and a sister, Pearl S. Timmons of Orange. Due to the coronavirus, burial and funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Medi Home Hospice, East 1540 Insurance Lane, Suite A, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
In memory
