Charles Richard Snow, 71, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away surrounded by his love ones on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 2, 1948, to the late Pee Wee Collier and Pansy Marie Snow Baugher. He was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Wayne Baugher. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Lee Taylor Snow; daughters, Judy Eppard and husband, Wendall, and Joann Snow; sons, Junior Snow, Greg Snow, and Nathan Snow and wife, Kimberly; half-sisters, Julie Baugher, Janice Baugher, and Donna Baugher, half-sister-in-law, Judy Baugher; grandchildren, Dustin Eppard, Heather Eppard, Holden Shifflett, and Brendan Shifflett; and good friend, Susan Harrison. Also his beloved pet, "Baby". A memorial service will be held at a later date.

